Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester Appoints Jennifer Brullo as new CEO

The Westchester Visiting Nurse Services Group, Inc. has appointed Jennifer Brullo as its new CEO, effective September 9, 2024

WHITE PLAINS , NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westchester Visiting Nurse Services Group, Inc. has appointed Jennifer Brullo as its new CEO, effective September 9, 2024. Brullo succeeds Timothy Leddy, who has retired after nine years as CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Jennifer Brullo as our new CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester,” said James Martell, Board Chairperson of Westchester Visiting Nurse Services Group, Inc. “After a careful and thought-out search process, the Board of Directors are confident that Jennifer will lead our agency forward as a leader in the homecare industry through our quality patient care services. The Board of Directors thanks Timothy Leddy for his years of service as our CEO, and wish him all the best in retirement.”

“I’m honored to be appointed as CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester,” said Jennifer Brullo. “I’m looking forward to working with our dedicated Board of Directors and staff as we begin a new chapter of bringing the best care home through our forward thinking and continued innovation.”

Jennifer Brullo is a multi-talented award-winning strategic health care executive with over twenty years of experience in post-acute care and community-based care. In her prior role as the Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services at VNS Health, Brullo managed a $350 million budget, developed and implemented evidence-based clinical strategies to achieve a 4.5 CMS quality star rating for the first time in the company’s history, and developed initiatives to grow and optimize contracts and partnerships that led to revenue growth success. A 2024 McKnight Pinnacle Setting the Standard Award Winner, Brullo is also a published author, a member of the Home Care Association of New York Board of Directors, and is a Consulting Associate in the School of Nursing at Duke University. Brullo received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from St. John’s University, a Master’s Degree in Nursing Leadership and Management from Walden University, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from St. John’s University, a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership from Duke University, and a Certificate in the Population Care Coordinator Program from Duke University.

About Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester: Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) is the largest and only independent not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home healthcare agency in Westchester that also serves the Bronx, Dutchess, Putnam, and Rockland counties. VNSW promotes and supports the health and sustains the independence of residents in the communities they serve through the delivery of home healthcare and related community health services by VNS Westchester, VNSW at Home, VNSW at CCN, their Community Care Navigation agency, and other affiliates. For more information about VNSW and the services that they provide, please visit them online at www.vns.org or contact 914-682-1480.

