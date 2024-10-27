Ellie Mental Health - Lake Worth Receives Honorable Mention in 2024 Best of Florida Awards

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellie Mental Health has been recognized with an Honorable Mention in the prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Awards, highlighting the clinic’s dedication to providing compassionate, accessible, and even fun mental health care.Founded in 2015 by licensed therapists Erin Pash and Kyle Keller, Ellie Mental Health started as a single clinic in Minnesota, driven by a mission to break down the barriers that often surround mental health care. Over the years, the company has expanded to over 250 franchises across the country, each one focused on destigmatizing mental health and offering innovative, client-centered care. Ellie Mental Health – Lake Worth was recognized as the 200th location in the locally owned Ellie Franchise System. This local ownership has created strong bonds in the community, so much so that it led to the need for an additional location. Ellie Mental Health recently opened its second location in Palm Beach Gardens, bringing its impactful therapy services to another Florida community.The Lake Worth location embodies this mission by offering a wide range of outpatient mental health counseling services for individuals, couples, and families. Whether via in-person sessions or telehealth options, the team at Ellie Mental Health - Lake Worth is committed to making mental health care accessible to all. Ellie Mental Health uses an advanced technology called Ellie Match to ensure optimal fits and outcomes. Their bilingual providers further ensure that a wider audience can receive the care they need, and by accepting most major insurances, they remove another frustrating obstacle on the path to wellness.“We understand that life feels increasingly overwhelming for both children and adults, and our communities need more mental health services than ever. We are stepping up to fill the gap by ensuring that no one goes without the support they deserve.” says the Clinical Director, Christy Karabetian, PhD. “At Ellie, we have created a space where seeking help is accessible, empowering, and part of the solution. When people see therapy as a sign of strength, it opens the door to growth, healing, and lasting change.”This client-first approach, combined with a unique blend of professionalism and a touch of humor, has clearly resonated with the community. The votes from satisfied clients that led to this Honorable Mention in the Best of Florida Awards are proof of the impact Ellie Mental Health - Lake Worth has had on those they serve.Ellie Mental Health – Lake Worth isn’t just providing counseling services; they’re committed to filling the gap in mental healthcare in their community. Their slogan, “Transforming the culture of mental health,” isn’t just empty words—it’s a mission they live by every day. And as the recognition from the Best of Florida Awards shows, their impact is both profound and appreciated.In an industry where accessing care can sometimes feel overwhelming, Ellie Mental Health - Lake Worth offers a welcoming and compassionate environment where clients can feel supported, understood, and even have a laugh along the way.

