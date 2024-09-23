COP 16 and the spirit of volunteering in Colombia

Sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity ( COP 16 ) will be held in Cali, Colombia, from October 21st to November 1st, 2024. United Nations Volunteers will play an important role in mobilizing volunteers for the event. In addition, through COP 16, UNV commits to amplify volunteerism for climate action.

UNV has partnered with the Mayor’s Office in Cali, the host city of the event, to implement a strategy to mobilize volunteers for the event.

More than 1,200 people joined the training sessions in September to learn about how to volunteer for COP 16 and key topics such as biodiversity and sustainable development. Approximately 850 people will be selected to volunteer at this major event." Sandra Lino, UN Expert Volunteer for COP 16 volunteer mobilization.

COP 16 will be the first Biodiversity COP since adopting the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework at COP 15 in 2022 in Canada.

It will bring together international leaders, experts, and activists to advance policies combating biodiversity loss, and is organized under the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

COP 16 volunteers will share the Peace with Nature message during and beyond the event. The logo inspired by the Inírida flower, a species endemic to Colombia, brings together the 23 UN biodiversity targets, leaving a lasting legacy for the country and its citizens.