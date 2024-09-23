Secretary of State Wes Allen Announces Release of November 5 General Election Sample Ballots

Secretary of State Wes Allen is making Alabamians aware that the sample ballots for the November 5, 2024 General Election are now available on the Secretary of State’s website: www.AlabamaVotes.gov.

“Sample ballots for all 67 counties have been made publicly available on our website, www.AlabamaVotes.gov. I would encourage all Alabamians to review these sample ballots as they get ready to head to the polls on November 5.” Allen said.

The Secretary of State’s website has several features for Alabamians to use as we head into the November 5, 2024 Presidential Election.

“At www.AlabamaVotes.gov, Alabamians can register to vote with a valid Alabama driver license, verify their voter registration status, check their polling location, and track their absentee ballot,” Allen explained. “My team and I work very hard to ensure that our website is a functional tool for all Alabamians to utilize as they prepare to go vote on November 5.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification before casting a ballot.

Secretary Allen extends his thanks to the county election officials for their work preparing and approving these sample ballots.

“As a former probate judge, I know firsthand how much preparation goes into running a fair, secure, and transparent election. I want to thank the county probate judges and election officials for working hard to create and review sample ballots for their counties, so that Alabama voters can be informed and prepared for Election Day,” Allen said.

View the sample ballots here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2024-general-election-sample-ballots.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg