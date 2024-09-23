Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel CouncilSep03

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel Council

The Idaho Travel Council advises Idaho Commerce on tourism policy and grant awards

BOISE, Idaho (August 29, 2024) — Governor Brad Little has appointed Angela Osborne, of Moscow, ID, to the Idaho Travel Council (ITC) representing Region 2 (North Central Idaho).

Osborne began her career at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow in 1991. In her current role as Sales Manager, she inspires guests to bring their meetings and events to Moscow. These responsibilities have given her experience in many areas of hotel operation, including catering, front desk, events, housekeeping, accounting and human resources. Osborne believes this diversity of job skills allows her to know the challenges guests experience when traveling and planning events and how best to overcome them.

During her time at the Best Western Plus University Inn, Osborne represented the hotel as a member of the North Central Idaho Travel Association, holding several board positions. She also actively supports the Moscow Chamber of Commerce’s tourism efforts in promoting their events and programming.

“I look forward to helping highlight Idaho as an amazing tourist destination with all its unique and diverse attractions,” says Osborne. “There is truly something for everyone in Idaho and I look forward to inspiring more people to come see this for themselves.”

A lifelong Idaho native, Osborne has experienced and enjoyed many areas of Idaho from Boise to the Silver Valley. She attended Boise State University, the University of Idaho and Washington State University, ultimately receiving degrees in Business-Management Information Systems and Humanities.

In her spare time, Osborne is an avid reader and enjoys spending time with her family and numerous pets. She is a strong supporter of Vandal and Cougar athletics and enjoys attending as many games as possible.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Osborne to the Idaho Travel Council,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “Her broad hospitality background and familiarity with the state will be an asset to the council and Visit Idaho’s mission to position Idaho as an exceptional travel and recreation destination.”

The Idaho Travel Council’s primary purpose is to advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities and programs. The council also awards grants to applicants of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. Additionally, council members work closely with tourism organizations and businesses in Idaho on viable marketing opportunities and ways to represent their interests to state government.

The Idaho Travel Council consists of eight Governor-appointed members: seven members each representing one of Idaho’s development regions, and one member appointed at-large.

