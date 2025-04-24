Visit Idaho Launches Documentary & Docuseries Showcasing the State’s 3,100 Miles of Navigable Whitewater RiversApr23

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Visit Idaho Launches Documentary & Docuseries Showcasing the State’s 3,100 Miles of Navigable Whitewater Rivers

The feature-length documentary premieres at The Egyptian Theatre in Boise on May 14

BOISE, Idaho (April 23, 2025)—With more navigable whitewater miles than any other state in the Lower 48, Visit Idaho is making waves with the announcement of “The 3100”—a new feature-length documentary and six-part docuseries. The film project gives viewers a front-row seat to the power, beauty, cultural significance and transformative qualities of the rivers while also offering an intimate look at the people and places shaped by these wild waterways. The documentary premieres on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) at The Egyptian Theatre in Boise. The event is open to the public, and free tickets (with a limit of six) are available at showclix.com/event/the-3100-05-14-25.

“This is the most ambitious storytelling project Visit Idaho has ever taken on,” said Natalie Jushinski, Tourism Manager for Visit Idaho. “We created ‘The 3100’ to go beyond traditional tourism promotions and put viewers directly into the state’s whitewater experiences exactly as they are—raw, powerful and unforgettable. With a mix of heart-pounding adventure and authentic narratives, ‘The 3100’ will resonate with travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, cinephiles or anyone seeking deeper knowledge of the Idaho whitewater experience.”

The documentary offers a cinematic look at Idaho’s premier whitewater recreation opportunities, spanning rafting, kayaking and jet boat tours. It reveals the stunning scenery and adrenaline-infused adventure found on the state’s legendary rivers. The six-part docuseries dives deeper into each river and the lives of the guides and locals who are closely connected to them. Together, the film and series explore the Selway, Bruneau, Salmon, Snake, Payette, Lochsa and St. Joe rivers—each offering a distinct mix of challenge, scenery and experience.

The docuseries will be free to watch on Visit Idaho’s YouTube channel beginning May 21, 2025. Visit Idaho will submit the documentary to U.S. and international film festivals throughout 2025 and 2026, making the May 14 premiere an exclusive chance for locals to see it first.

Made in Idaho by Idahoans

Visit Idaho collaborated with Fisher Creative, a production company based in Victor, Idaho, to bring the project to life. The company’s vast outdoor film experience and local footprint made it an ideal partner for capturing and delivering these stories to a worldwide audience.

Adding to the film’s striking visuals is the use of the Sony BURANO, a full-frame cinema camera released in 2024. “The 3100” is among the first U.S. productions—and the first known in Idaho—to use the BURANO in rugged, backcountry conditions. Fisher Creative selected the camera for its rare combination of image quality, lightweight design and built-in stabilization—features that made it ideal for filming from rafts and remote terrain.

To ensure authentic representation across the state’s rivers, Visit Idaho partnered with the Idaho Outfitters & Guides Association (IOGA) to identify expert outfitters and guides for filming.

Learn more about the mighty rivers featured in “The 3100” here.

Find additional information and image and video assets in the “The 3100” media kit.

About Visit Idaho:

Visit Idaho (Idaho Tourism) serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third-largest Industry, and Visit Idaho is committed to growing the state’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to VisitIdaho.org to plan your vacation. To learn more about the tourism industry in Idaho, please visit Industry.VIsitIdaho.org.