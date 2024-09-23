Documentary detailing background to Deagen Fairclough's record-breaking British F4 championship available on ROKiT Flix

Fairclough is ROKiT British F4 Champion

ROKiT Racing Star offered the opportunity for young sim racers the chance to race in top-level real world motor-sport

we will shortly be launching a brand-new sim-to-circuit competition on a global scale to find and support the next great young racing talent” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The full story behind ROKiT Racing Star winner Deagen Fairclough's becoming record-breaking British F4 champion now available on ROKiT Flix.The free to view and advert-free ROKiT Flix media streaming platform is now showing all 6 episodes of the inaugural ROKiT Racing Star 'sim-to-circuit' competition detailing the thrilling and emotional progress made by young aspiring racing driver Deagen Fairclough as he competed for and won a highly prized fully-sponsored drive in the British F4 Championship, certified by the FIA.Conceived and implemented by Jonathan Kendrick, the Chairman of ROKiT, and the late Bob Fernley, ROKiT Racing Star set out to test the concept that if given the opportunity to race in top-level real world open-wheel racing, having completed the necessary race requirements, could a talented young sim driver, otherwise without the financial resources needed to do so, compete on track?The full story can now be seen free of charge at www.rokitflix.com "To have won the 2024 ROKiT British F4 championship title in such emphatic, dominant and record-breaking style - with 11 race wins out from the 26 races run so far this season - is a truly remarkable achievement, particularly when you consider that all the cars in the ROKiT British F4 championship are identical Tatuus T-421 cars with exactly the same 1.4 litre turbo-charged Abarth engines and, as such, it's all about the drivers in Formula 4, nothing to do with the car." Said Jonathan Kendrick. "We're delighted to now have the full story showing Deagen's progress through the inaugural ROKiT Racing Star competition to his first drives in F4 which are available to watch free of charge on www.rokitflix.com ."Deagen added "Winning the ROKiT Racing Star competition against several thousand other sim racers and then to go on and win the 2024 British F4 championship with a fully-funded seat is a dream come true that has changed my life! I can't believe it and I'm so very grateful to ROKiT for this incredible opportunity which I've grabbed with both hands."Jonathan Kendrick added "Also, I'm pleased to say, we will shortly be launching a brand-new sim-to-circuit competition on a global scale to find and support the next great young racing talent. Details about ROKiT Racing Drivers and how young sim drivers from around the world can enter the competition will be posted shortly on www.rokit.com ."

Post race interview

