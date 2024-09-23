Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Dine All Night and Celebrates the Asian Night Market Pop-Up in Downtown DC

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), and the Mayor's Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) kicked off Dine All Night at the Asian Night Market Pop-Up in Downtown DC. Dine All Night invites residents and visitors to enjoy the city's diverse dining options, especially from small and local businesses, late into the night.

“This pop-up and Dine All Night are really celebrations of our community, of our people, and of the creativity that makes DC a world-class city,” said Mayor Bowser. “Whether it these events, or Art All Night, or Theatre Week, or Fiesta DC – I know that there are a lot of people working behind the scenes to create great experiences. I’m grateful for those efforts, and I encourage all of us to go and support our creative community.”

The Asian Night Market Pop-Up, taking place today from 3 to 10 pm. in Chinatown Park, highlights the cultural contributions of DC’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities through food, art, and live performances. The market also provides a platform for local vendors to showcase their products, reinforcing Mayor Bowser’s commitment to supporting small businesses and embracing DC’s rich cultural diversity.

“As a small business owner in Chinatown, being part of downtown DC’s dynamic community has been incredibly rewarding,” said Victor Quinto, owner of Wok and Roll. “Events like the Asian Night Market Pop-Up showcase the rich cultural diversity of our city and create vital opportunities for local businesses to flourish. We’re proud to contribute to the continued growth and revitalization of Chinatown, and we thank Mayor Bowser for her steadfast commitment to supporting small businesses and celebrating DC’s cultural heritage.”

In celebrating the pop-up market, Mayor Bowser also launched Dine All Night, a citywide campaign promoting extended hours at participating restaurants across the District. This initiative is part of the Mayor’s broader efforts to bring more people Downtown, increase foot traffic, and support the small businesses that make DC’s culinary scene unique.

“As a proud local business in the heart of downtown, we’re incredibly excited about the revitalization efforts happening in the area and honored to be a part of this vibrant community,” said Sahil Rahman, co-founder of RASA. “The District is a resilient and creative place, and we're thrilled to be part of this transformation and look forward to contributing to the vibrant future of our great city,” added Rahul Vinod, also a co-founder of RASA.

The District’s food scene is recognized on the national stage, with two local chefs winning awards at the prestigious James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards this past June. DC’s culinary excellence continues to elevate the city as a top destination for dining experiences.

“These restaurants are more than places to eat—they're hubs of culture and community that reflect the richness of our city,” said Rosemary Suggs-Evans, Director of DSLBD. “Through events like Dine All Night, we’re ensuring that local businesses continue to thrive and that our neighborhoods remain vibrant.”

Learn more and find participating restaurants at dcartallnight.org/dine-all-night.



