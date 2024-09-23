Injured Hiker Rescued on Mt. Tecumseh

CONTACT:

September 23, 2024

Waterville Valley, NH – At 1:15 p.m. on September 22, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Mt. Tecumseh Trail. The hiker, Rink Dickinson, 66, of Providence, RI, was hiking with a friend when he suffered a serious injury to his lower leg. Rink attempted to continue descending the trail, but was unable to make any progress even with assistance. Fortunately, that section of trail was close to the ski slopes of Waterville Valley and was approximately 1.2 miles from the trailhead at the Waterville Valley Ski Area. This allowed for first responders from the Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety and Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game to travel by truck and all-terrain vehicle to a section of ski slope adjacent to the hiking trail.

Medics with the Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety reached Rink at approximately 2:30 p.m after hiking .2 miles from the point where they could safely travel with a utility terrain vehicle (UTV). They provided first aid and secured Rink in a litter for a short but steep carryout back to the UTV. Additional help with the carryout came from seven Good Samaritan hikers, and combined with the first responders from Waterville Valley and Fish and Game, enabled a safe litter carry back to the UTV. Rink was secured in the UTV and transported down the mountain. At approximately 3:45 p.m., the UTV reached a waiting Waterville Valley Ambulance, which took Rink to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation and treatment. The Good Samaritan hikers all continued on their respective hikes, highlighting an excellent attribute of hikers in New Hampshire: their selfless desire to help and their willingness to give back to the community when needed.

Rink and his hiking partner were well prepared for a hike on the first day of fall, but Conservation Officers want to remind people to be aware of the changing temperatures and shortening periods of daylight. Complications in any outdoor activity can lead to serious and even deadly situations, especially in the mountains. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.