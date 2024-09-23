VFP Inc. to Expand Scott County Manufacturing Facility

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that VFP Inc., a producer of custom-designed enclosures used to protect critical infrastructure for telecommunications, public safety radio, data centers, and utility projects, will invest $5 million to expand its facility in Scott County. The expansion will help VFP better serve the growing data center market. Virginia competed successfully with Louisiana and Missouri for the project, which will create 50 new jobs.

“The success of long-term corporate partners like VFP Inc. is a prime example of what can be accomplished in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s robust data center industry relies on manufacturers like VFP, and those synergies have created a robust ecosystem of partners and suppliers.”

“We are committed to a best-in-class business environment to attract and retain companies like VFP, Inc., that have an impact in multiple market sectors,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The top-rated talent in Virginia helps companies like VFP thrive.”

“In 2025, VFP will celebrate 60 years of excellence in building design and manufacturing, providing quality pre-manufactured structures to the telecommunications, data center, utility, public safety, and broadband industries,” said President/CEO of VFP Inc. Scott File. “Since relocating to Scott County over 25 years ago, VFP has experienced continued growth across all market sectors. VFP attributes this success to the loyalty and talent of our employee-owners who share the common goal of supplying industry leading, quality products and services to our valued customers. VFP is grateful to be in Scott County with an available workforce and local talent who can meet our vast manufacturing needs. We owe special thanks for the continued support and assistance received over the years from local, regional, and state agencies.”

“Scott County is fortunate to be a partner in this project,” said Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Brickey. “Thanks for all the hard work and dedication that has gone into this exciting announcement. There is no doubt that VFP will continue to thrive and grow.”

“VFP, Inc. has consistently contributed to the local economy in Scott County through the creation of initial jobs and investment and expanding their facility five times over the past 20 plus years,” said Scott County Economic Development Chairman Roger Fraysier. “We appreciate the new jobs and investment that this expansion provides to the county and the region.”

“Our region continues to compete at a high level for manufacturing facilities and jobs,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “This is a reflection of our strong workforce and business-friendly regulatory and policy environment that incentivizes investment.”

“For more than 25 years, VFP has developed and thrived in Scott County,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore. “VFP’s expansion solidifies its commitment to not only Scott County, but Southwest Virginia as a whole. In an ever-developing technological landscape, the importance of protecting the infrastructure for telecommunications, public safety radio, data centers, and utility projects are more important now than ever before. By investing in our region, VFP knows it will maintain the resources needed to achieve its goals of supplying industry leading products and services to their customers. When approving a $75,000 grant for this project, Governor Youngkin upheld his ongoing promise of accelerating Southwest Virginia.”

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Roanoke County, VFP Inc. manufactures custom building solutions designed to protect critical equipment. The company manufactures a variety of products ranging from heavyweight concrete to lightweight, flexible metal shelters that can be customized to meet diverse client needs. VFP shelters are used primarily by utility providers, municipalities, data centers, and broadband providers, and can be found on all seven continents.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Scott County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $75,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Scott County with this project. Support for VFP Inc.’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

VFP, Inc. is also a 2008 graduate of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program, which assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy. The company is also part of the Supply Chain Optimization Program, which is designed to help Virginia companies evaluate and streamline their supply chain management and import processes.