FAA Hits Air Traffic Controller Hiring Goal

WASHINGTON – Today the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it exceeded its goal of hiring 1,800 air traffic controllers in 2024, with a final total of 1,811 for Fiscal Year 2024. As the largest number of hires in nearly a decade, this marks important progress in the FAA’s work to reverse the decades-long air traffic controller staffing level decline.

“Our dedicated air traffic controllers keep the flying public safe every day,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “I’m thrilled to announce that we hit this major hiring milestone and have so many talented professionals entering our training program. It’s a testament to the hard work of everyone involved and part of our ongoing work to rebuild the controller workforce.”

The FAA currently has more than 14,000 air traffic controllers. With this year’s addition, there are now around 3,400 controllers in various stages of training, ranging from initial instruction at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City to specialized airspace training for positions at one of the FAA’s hundreds of air traffic facilities.

To help the agency meet its hiring goal, the FAA continuously recruits controllers with prior air traffic experience from the military and private industry.

As part of the FAA’s ongoing efforts to increase the pipeline of air traffic controllers, the agency will hold a new application period starting October 11, 2024. The October extended hiring window will allow for more time for future controllers to submit their applications and prepare for a future in the agency.

Whitaker added, “Being recruiter-in-chief is one of the most important roles I play at the FAA. We will not rest on the success of this hiring push – we are already thinking about how to meet our goals next year and into the future. By starting early and casting a wide net for applications, we will continue to make progress on this critical work.”

The job: Air traffic control is one of the most specialized and skilled professions in the federal government. Air traffic controllers work in towers at airports and radar rooms at FAA facilities nationwide. Their job is to separate planes, navigate them through weather and ensure that everyone gets to their destinations safely.

Up next: After successfully completing training at the FAA Academy, trainees will be placed in a radar facility or air traffic tower. Employees should expect to work day, evening and night shifts, along with weekends and holidays depending on assigned schedules. Agency staffing needs will determine facility assignment, and trainees must be willing to work anywhere in the U.S.

Applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be able to speak English clearly

Be younger than 31-years-old before the closing date of the application period (with limited exceptions)

Have at least one year of work experience or a combination of work and education.

Pass a medical examination, security investigation and FAA air traffic pre-employment skills assessment

For more info: Interested applicants can learn more about eligibility requirements and application instructions here. If interested, you are encouraged to set up an account on USA Jobs in advance and be sure to include all required documents.

