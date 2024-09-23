UNITAR NYO and the Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the United Nations Successfully Hold the 2024 Joint Swiss-UNITAR Briefing on Budgetary Matters

03-05 September 2024, New York, New York – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research New York Office (UNITAR NYO) once again partnered with the Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the United Nations for the 8th annual Joint Swiss-UNITAR Briefing on Budgetary Matters. The 3-day briefing was held on 03-05 September 2024 at the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) Room, located at the United Nations Secretariat.

H.E. Ambassador Adrian Hauri, Deputy Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the United Nations, commenced the briefing by expressing appreciation for the participants' engagement and UNITAR's efforts in organizing the event. He underscored the workshop's significance as a platform for gaining practical, first-hand insights. He remarked the goals of the briefing: “The decisions of the 5th committee are fundamental to the functioning of the UN. If the UN is a car, the 5C is the engine, and we all know if the engine is not working, the car won't get far. Some say the Security Council, for example, is the most important body of the UN -- but after 4 years at the UN and 2 years on the Council, I might say it's actually probably the 5C that keeps things running, and your work is key.”