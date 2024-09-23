Fourth Media Law School concluded in Mostar

Mostar, 23 September 2024 – The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), the EU in BiH and the Law School of the University of Sarajevo held the Fourth Media Law School on "Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation (SLAPPs)" from 18 to 23 September in Mostar.

During the five-day event, 18 law students from all public law faculties in BiH, along with two additional students from the region, analysed the risks and dangers of SLAPP lawsuits and their impact on the enjoyment of freedom of expression. The students participated in a simulated trial, worked on a hypothetical case, and gained valuable practical experience. Their diligence and commitment were commendable, earning them three European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) credits towards their law degrees.

In addition to an accredited media law school program, a specialized Masters of Arts (MA) study will commence in the next academic year.

Dr. iur. Zinka Grbo, the Law School of the University of Sarajevo Dean underlined that “SLAPP lawsuits as an instrument of censorship of freedom of speech and expression (of journalists and activists) are a threat to civilization.” She elaborated further “Approaching the judiciary from the position of "arms inequality" is an abuse of rights and often unjustified pressure and a mechanism of demoralizing individuals and legal entities that present information of public interest. The reasons for filing any lawsuit must be not only legally based, but also morally justified.”

Ferdinand Koenig Head of Communications and Spokesperson of the EU in Bosnia and Herzegovina said that it is encouraging to see a continuous interest among students to attend the Media Law School. “Media law is one of the most interesting areas of jurisprudence that is continually evolving to take into account the changing media environment. This year’s school addresses the problem of strategic litigation against public participation, so called SLAPP suits. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, there are worrying tendencies for civil suits to be used to silence critics or unfavourable reporting. Bosnia and Herzegovina is a candidate country for membership in the European Union and its legislative framework needs to be aligned with European standards, including anti-SLAPP legislation. I am glad that the EU is cooperating with the OSCE and University of Sarajevo Law Faculty on the Media Law School - it is very important that students, as future legal professionals are aware of the current jurisprudence on media law.”

“In 2021, the OSCE’s Representative on Freedom of the Media published a Special report on legal harassment and abuse of the judicial system against the media, elaborating on specific examples where the law is misused to prevent journalists from doing their work and reporting about matters of public interest”, added Jiri Rous, Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Mostar Field Office. “We are aware that this is yet to be regulated in BiH, but with the developments at the EU level and evolving international standards and case law in other jurisdictions, there is no doubt that the issue of SLAPP is becoming increasingly relevant for law students and future legal practitioners in BiH”, he concluded.

The Media Law School is part of the broader efforts of the OSCE Mission and the EU to promote and protect media freedom.