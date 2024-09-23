Results of travel agencies survey 2023

MACAU, September 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 177 travel agencies operating in 2023, an increase of 1 year-on-year. Total number of persons engaged rose by 802 year-on-year to 2,993. Receipts of the industry soared by 214.3% year-on-year to MOP5.06 billion, which recovered to 60% of the level in 2019. Expenditure amounted to MOP4.78 billion, an uplift of 180.8% year-on-year.

With a substantial increase in the number of visitor arrivals to Macao and outbound residents following the gradual resumption of global social activities, receipts of travel agencies from Room Reservation Services (MOP1.70 billion), Passenger Transport Ticketing (MOP931 million) and Package Tours (MOP816 million) jumped by 208.7%, 279.7% and 318.3% year-on-year respectively. Besides, receipts from Rental of Coaches with Driver (MOP1.14 billion) leapt by 158.4% year-on-year.

As regards expenditure, Purchase of Goods & Services and Commissions surged by 241.2% year-on-year to MOP3.45 billion, of which expenditure on Room Reservation Services (MOP1.68 billion), Passenger Transport Ticketing (MOP817 million) and Package Tours (MOP645 million) hiked by 208.4%, 256.3% and 266.1% respectively. Operating Expenses and Compensation of Employees totalled MOP802 million and MOP524 million respectively, up by 160.8% and 37.1% year-on-year.

The industry registered a Gross Surplus of MOP294 million in 2023, a turnaround from the deficits recorded in the previous three years. Gross Value Added that measures the industry’s contribution to the economy leapt by 181.6% year-on-year to MOP817 million. In addition, Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the industry rocketed by 2,527.8% year-on-year to MOP139 million, attributable to the acquisition of vehicles by travel agencies.