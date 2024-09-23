PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Poe on Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers signing The new law gives a mantle of protection urgently needed by Filipinos braving the difficult and perilous life at sea. It sends a clear message to shipping companies and operators to at all times treat our seafarers fairly and responsibly in terms of providing wages and ensuring safety and welfare standards. The right to self-organization and collective bargaining is also a key feature of the Magna Carta that our seafarers should enhance to improve their working conditions. Filipino seafarers face increasingly challenging environments which should be addressed as they play a vital pillar in the world's maritime industry.

