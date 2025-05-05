PHILIPPINES, May 5 - Press Release

May 5, 2025 Jinggoy files resolution honoring Ricky Davao's contribution to PH entertainment SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution expressing the Senate's profound sympathy and condolences on the passing of veteran actor and director, Ricky Davao, while also honoring his significant contributions to Philippine entertainment. In his Senate Resolution No. 1351, Estrada said Davao's commitment to excellence, as shown in his prolific and impressive body of work encompassing different genres, contributed immensely to the dynamism of the local entertainment landscape and the advancement of Philippine arts and culture. "He was a true and dedicated multimedia artist who gave life to Filipino stories in mainstream and independent films, television and theater; and a daring talent who bravely took on unconventional roles and complex characters and themes. His passing is a tragic loss to the entertainment industry and to the entire nation," the Senate leader said. Davao, who is Frederick Charles Caballes Dabao in real life, passed away on May 1, 2025, at the age of 63, after battling complications related to cancer. His illustrious career, spanning film, television, and theater, has left an indelible mark on the industry, earning him recognition both locally and internationally. Davao's journey in entertainment began as a dancer before transitioning to acting in 1978. Over the course of his career, he starred in more than 130 films, earning numerous accolades, including the Best Actor award at the Cinemanila International Film Festival (1999), and Best Supporting Actor honors from the United Kingdom International Filmmakers Film Festival (2008) and the ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards (2017). He was also recognized as an outstanding theater performer and inducted into the Aliw Awards Hall of Fame. Beyond his acting achievements, Davao was a celebrated television director, contributing to numerous successful programs and drama series that have captivated audiences throughout the years. Estrada's resolution not only acknowledges Davao's invaluable contributions but also ensures his legacy will be remembered within the halls of the Philippine Senate and beyond. "His dedication to artistic excellence, groundbreaking performances, and remarkable versatility have cemented his place as one of the country's most distinguished entertainment figures," said Estrada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.