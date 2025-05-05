Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on policy requiring PUV drivers to undergo mandatory drug testing every 90 days

May 5, 2025

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON POLICY REQUIRING PUV DRIVERS TO UNDERGO MANDATORY DRUG TESTING EVERY 90 DAYS

Such move by Transportation Sec. Vince Dizon -- issuing a department order to require PUV drivers to undergo mandatory drug testing every 90 days -- is a proactive step toward ensuring road safety and protecting the welfare of commuters. It is worth examining whether this should be legislated, as it raises important considerations regarding long-term enforcement and sustainability.

Isa ako sa co-author ng batas na nagpapatupad ng mandatory drug test sa driver na sangkot sa vehicular accidents, ang Republic Act No. 10586 o ang Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013. Marahil panahon na para repasuhin namin ang bagay na ito sa Kongreso kung dapat palawakin ang saklaw ng umiiral na batas.

