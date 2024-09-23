Robotic Platform Market Is Poised to Reach US$ 15.58 Billion, Reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% From 2024 to 2032

Robotic Platform Market

The increasing need for automation in industries such as logistics and healthcare to improve productivity and scalability drives market growth.

Industrial robots are gaining increasing traction globally owing to their enhanced effectiveness, adaptability, and functionality in various industry applications.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our robotic platform market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 9.51 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023, 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 15.58 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:A robotic platform is equipment that combines hardware and software to recognize, move, and interact with the environment. It gathers informative datasets to accomplish different modeling or optimization goals. Robotic platforms find a wide range of applications across several sectors. They can improve surgeon ergonomics by providing a wider range of instrument motion. Also, they can be used for inspection and maintenance tasks in the construction sector.Depending on the specific application, robotic platforms may be deployed on-cloud or on-premises. These platforms are often customized by companies with sensors, software and actuators to improve their efficiency and output. Increasing government investments in robotics research and development fosters innovation and investments in robotic platforms, impacting the robotic platform market demand favorably.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Here are the leading players operating in the robotic platform market:• Cyberbotics• Google Inc.• IBM• Microsoft• NVIDIA Corporation• Omron Corporation• Rethink Robotics• Rockwell Automation Company• Universal Robots A/S𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Rising Investments: The rise in automation across several sectors has led to increased investments in robotic platforms. Businesses are constantly looking to reduce costs and improve their productivity and efficiency by adopting robotic platforms. Also, they are making significant in R&D to advance robotic capabilities, impacting the robotic platform market growth favorably.Increasing AMR Adoption: The increasing use of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) is another factor fueling the expansion of the market. AMRs have the capability to navigate and perform tasks independently without following set rules or needing human assistance.𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Technological Advancements: Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision and their integration are essential components of sophisticated robotic software platforms. The ongoing development of innovative solutions tailored to meet diverse needs propels the robotic platform market expansion.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The research report offers insights into all the key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Besides, the major countries covered in the report are the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil.North America: North America dominated the robotic platform market share in 2023. The region’s dominance is due to the rising integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies in robotic platforms. In addition, the rise of technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) is further fueling the adoption of robotic platforms in the region.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region is experiencing the rapid adoption of automation and robotic platforms across various sectors owing to their improved safety, efficacy, and improved patient outcomes. 