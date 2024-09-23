Six Years of Innovation: Taika3D's Journey in Custom Insole Design

Six years of Taika3D

ESPOO, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 2024 marks the 6th anniversary of Taika3D , global leaders in design automation. Founded by visionary leaders and software experts from the UK and Finland, the company set out to revolutionize the custom insole design process.Over the past six years, Taika3D has become the industry leader, empowering manufacturers to produce thousands of custom orthotics daily with efficiency and precision. By automating design processes, Taika3D helps orthotic manufacturers save valuable time, while enhancing overall product consistency and effectiveness.Reflecting on their journey, Taika3D Co-founder and CEO Steve Cook shared, "Our success is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration, supported by our dedicated customers and investors."From the beginning, we aimed to streamline and accelerate the custom insole design process to better meet the needs of both manufacturers and patients. Today, our technology empowers leading manufacturers globally, and this is only the beginning."As Taika3D celebrates this milestone, the company will focus on enhancing customer satisfaction through continuous improvement of its product offerings and ongoing innovation in orthotic digital design. By prioritizing excellence and staying at the cutting edge of industry advancements, Taika3D is committed to delivering outstanding scanning and custom design solutions to manufacturers, fostering a scalable and efficient digital workflow with patient outcomes always in mind.For more information, visit https://taika3d.com/six-years-of-innovation-taika3ds-journey-in-custom-insole-design/ About Taika3DTaika3D is a world leader in design automation for custom devices, specializing in orthotics. Founded in 2018, the company supports orthotic manufacturers in designing high-quality, custom-made products with speed, efficiency and accuracy.

