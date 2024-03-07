Taika3D Welcome Collaboration with Mosaic to Offer Continuous 3d Printing and Automated Orthotic Design
Taika3D, a pioneering leader in orthotic design technology, has announced a collaboration with cutting-edge provider of 3D printing solutions, Mosaic.ESPOO, FINLAND, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taika3D, a pioneering leader in orthotic design technology, has announced a collaboration with Mosaic, a cutting-edge provider of 3D printing solutions, aimed at elevating the design and manufacture of exceptional orthoses, cost-effectively and at scale. This collaboration optimises Taika3D's design automation software for Mosaic's flagship product, Array; and highlights Taika3D's dedication to forming strategic alliances with top technology firms to address the evolving needs of the orthotic industry.
The teams at Taika3D and Mosaic worked together to deliver a solution with automatic fused filament fabrication (FFF) optimizations in 3D printed outputs. The TaikaCreate solution can be fine-tuned for FFF print beds, self-generating supports and nested build volumes. By leveraging Taika3D’s automatic design software, complex custom foot orthosis models can be rapidly designed and validated. These models are then exported to the Mosaic system for printing.
Mitch Debora, CEO of Mosaic, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Taika3D in delivering precision and cost-efficiency to high-volume customers. By combining our advanced additive manufacturing capabilities with Taika3D's design automation software, we are setting new benchmarks for quality, customization, and affordability in the industry."
Steve Cook, Co-founder and CEO of Taika3D, shared his perspective: "We believe that the future of orthotic design and manufacture hinges on collaborative partnerships and innovative technologies. Our optimization for the Mosaic Array signifies our support for customers manufacturing FFF at high volume, and we are excited to explore this market with Mosaic. Furthermore, we remain open to exploring collaborations with printing companies and those employing alternative methods for manufacturing, as we strive to continually expand the horizons of personalized healthcare solutions."
For more information about the collaboration between Taika3D and Mosaic, please visit https://taika3d.com/custom-insole-3d-printer/.
About Mosaic Array:
Mosaic Manufacturing is a global leader in 3D printing solutions with thousands of products deployed globally.
Mosaic’s flagship product, Array, is a high-volume 3D print system that uses robotics to enable cost-effective production of custom orthoses.
About Taika3D:
World leaders in design automation for custom orthotics. The Taika3D end-to-end digital process enables the automatic generation of 3D orthotic designs in seconds, bringing the power of AI, 3D machine vision, and design automation to revolutionize custom orthotics design.
Teri Bacci
Taika3D
