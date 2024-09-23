MEC Saki Mokoena urges motorists not to travel as roads still slippery and dangerous

The COGTA MEC Mr. Saki Mokoena has urged motorists to heed the call not to travel on the roads that experienced heavy snowfall, as it is still dangerous to do so. Earlier today, all routes that were closed due to snowfall were cleared and traffic slowly moving. There are still abundant trucks on the N3 making the complete clearing of roads nearly impossible.

The N3 Highway, N3 Montrose, R74 and the N5 Bethlehem to Harrismith experienced heavy snowfall, resulting in motorists being trapped since Friday. Rescue operations were well underway since the early hours of Sunday morning.

The latest assessments by the rescue teams and emergency are that there should not be any travelling because the roads are slippery and most recent, a National Traffic Police collided with a taxi on the N3 due to a slippery road surface resulting in six people being admitted in Thebe hospital where they were treated for soft tissue injuries. The MEC urges all road users to heed the call not to travel as it might lead to loss of life.

Several interventions were made by various role players such as departments, agencies and good Samaritans, these include:

Military intervention was deemed necessary to assist in clearing inaccessible roads and leading rescue operations of those trapped in vehicles.

Farmers in the Eastern Free State stepped up utilising their graders to assist in clearing snow from roads and helping traffic and rescue teams.

Traffic and police services continue to monitor all significant routes such as the N2 N3, N5, Provincial roads and other access roads to ensure public safety.

Alternative accommodation: Municipalities availed municipal halls and community centres available for individuals rescued from the snow.

Humanitarian agencies such as Red Cross, Gift of the Givers and other Good Samaritans provided hot meals and blankets for rescued persons along the N3 and other areas of distress.

Department of Health: Ensured that health facilities such as Mofumahadi Manapo, Elizabeth Ross and Thebe hospital they are ready to assist patients in need of medical attention including those patients suffering from hypothermia and carbon-monoxide poisoning and other weather related conditions. The EMS has set up other satellite health point s along the N3 for road users in need of any urgent medical attention such as Diabetes, and Hypertension.

The Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environmental Affairs collaborated with farmers in the Eastern Free State and Agri SA to assist using graders. However several farmers suffered losses of livestock and infrastructure.

Department of Social Development and Red Cross: Provided assistance to the 67 learners and 10 educators from Qwabi Primary School in Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality, with blankets, dignity packs and refreshments. The learners and teachers were trapped upon their return from Durban. The bus they were traveling in was trapped due to the heavy snowfall. The medical emergency services were despatched to where the bus was located and all the occupants on the bus received assistance and medical attention. The bus was later escorted through Bergville back to Qwa-Qwa.

The Districts of Thabo Mofutsanyana: Since Friday, Maluti-A Phofung was without electricity due to power outages exacerbated by the heavy snowfall. The electricity has since been restored.

XHARIEP DISTRICT: The Zastron and surrounding experienced significant snowfall, causing road closures. The roads have since been cleared and open for traffic.

MEC Mokoena has commended the sterling work done by all stakeholders involved in managing this disaster. He has applauded their hard-work, dedication and wishes them well as they continue working tirelessly on the ground to rescue, recover the road surfaces. The MEC continues to urge road-users to delay their travel until the road surfaces have been cleared and even though the roads have been cleared they remain slippery.

Anyone who experiences distress along the roads may call the Emergency line: 112 alternatively the 24-hour N3 Helpline 0800 63 43 57 for Emergency assistance.

For further enquiries, kindly contact.

Ms. Z. Mbewu

Head of Communications: COGTA and Human Settlements

Cell: 060 976 8683

