Correctional Services hosts public victim offender dialogue in Manguzi, 6 Nov

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will host a Public Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD) on Thursday, 6 November 2025, at the Esicabazini Sports Field, Manguzi, starting at 10h00.

The dialogue centres on the tragic case of Ms Thandazile Mpunzi, a young woman with albinism who was brutally murdered and mutilated for muthi purposes. Her killing drew national outrage and highlighted the ongoing vulnerability of persons with albinism in South Africa.

The perpetrators, Siyabonga Gwala, Lindokuhle Khumalo, Mandla Mabuza, and Bhekukufa Gumede, targeted Ms Mpunzi solely because of her albinism, reflecting a deeply entrenched stigma that continues to exist in some communities.

Through this engagement, DCS aims to provide a platform for healing, dialogue, and community education, underscoring the importance of restorative justice and societal transformation. The Victim Offender Dialogue programme seeks to foster reconciliation, promote accountability, and reaffirm the dignity of victims and their families.

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Date: Thursday, 6 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Esicabazini Sports Field, Manguzi

Enquiries:

National Spokesperson

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

