President Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa's statement at the AU Heads of State virtual meeting on MPOX

Chair of the African Union, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani,

African Union Commission Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat,

Fellow Heads of State,

The threat of potential pandemics looms large. Scientists have predicted that climate change will likely increase the frequency of outbreaks of pandemic potential.

When the Mpox epidemic began spreading across several African countries, our CDC Director General convened a meeting of African scientists and international experts.

They advised him to exercise his new authority to declare Mpox a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. This is a decision we strongly supported.

Subsequently, the World Health Organization, realising the global threat of Mpox, has declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

We commend the fact that Africa CDC had partnered with the WHO, UNICEF and other partners to develop this Mpox continental preparedness and response plan and to build, for the first time in Africa, one Continental Incident Management Team.

The outbreak of Mpox is a reminder of the fragility of our health systems and the urgent need for a multi-faceted approach to disease control in Africa.

It is a reminder that our collective strength lies in collaboration, innovation and a commitment to safeguarding the health of our communities.

It is pleasing that the WHO interim Medical Countermeasures Network has established the access and allocation mechanism for Mpox medical countermeasures. These include vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests.

The interim Medical Countermeasures Network emanated from the Johannesburg Process.

We remain committed to this process until the Pandemic Accord is in force.

As we tackle Mpox, we need to learn from our experience during COVID-19.

We need to ensure equitable distribution of medical countermeasures based on transparent criteria and readiness to initiate vaccination.

We ask Africa CDC to lead the consultation with Member States to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and other medical countermeasures.

We need a finance plan that is evidence-based, with sound forecasting of needs.

The Africa CDC's mandate on data sharing is the bedrock of global health security.

This will help to ensure that public health threats are detected and shared across borders and with other continental and global stakeholders.

We are only able to effectively mobilise and direct funds if we are supported by reliable data.

We call on all African countries to make use of this instrumental system that has been created by our own institution.

We call for the urgent operationalisation of the Africa Epidemic Fund as the primary vehicle for epidemic response financial management.

As with COVID-19, Africa is still struggling to get the Mpox vaccine and treatment.

We need to manufacture Mpox vaccines in Africa to reduce costs and improve access.

We must co-develop these medical countermeasures, share intellectual property and ensure technology transfer.

In this regard, we welcome the agreement between Africa CDC and Bavarian Nordic to transfer the Mpox vaccine technology to African manufacturers.

With the financial support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, Afreximbank, the European Union and other partners, we should be able to start vaccine manufacturing by 2025.

In the meantime, we appreciate the support from a number of countries to get vaccines in Africa.

The COVID-19 experience taught us that we need predictable demand and off-take guarantees for the vaccines, medicines and diagnostics manufactured in Africa.

African countries should therefore buy vaccines and other health products manufactured in Africa to ensure sustainable manufacturing on our continent.

This can be achieved through the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism.

We must enhance our surveillance systems and strengthen our healthcare delivery and infrastructure.

We must ensure that frontline health workers have the necessary diagnostic tools, vaccines and antiviral treatments.

We need tested public health messages that promote awareness and prevention.

Beyond the targeted vaccination responses to outbreaks, we should explore the feasibility of continuing vaccinations in high-risk populations.

This dual approach will help create a buffer against future outbreaks and protect our most vulnerable communities.

We call on those regions that still sit with strategic stockpiles of vaccines to deploy them to Africa as the most affected area.

African countries should have adequate regulatory mechanisms, internal distribution, and vaccination capabilities.

In conclusion, we stand at a critical juncture in our fight against Mpox.

We remain committed to enhancing our surveillance systems and implementing effective response strategies to control this disease and protect our communities.

We must act now to respond effectively to current outbreaks. We must also continue to build a resilient public health infrastructure that safeguards future generations.

Let us move forward with determination and hope.

I thank you.