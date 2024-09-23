Premier Alan Winde attends New York Climate Week, 22 to 29 Sept

Premier Alan Winde is joining world leaders at the New York Climate Week which runs from 22 to 29 September 2024. This annual event brings together a wide range of voices to discuss the urgent need for major systemic change to address vulnerabilities brought about by the climate crisis and its interconnected social and political injustices.

Premier Winde is the incoming Africa co-chair for the global sub-national governments’ Under 2 Coalition. He will be participating and exploring opportunities for further advancing climate action through increased collaboration across all levels of government for both adaptation and mitigation action.

The Western Cape Government is committed to reducing climate vulnerability and improving the ability of people, the environment and economy to respond to the challenges the climate crisis is creating. The Western Cape Climate Change Implementation Plan: Vision 2050 highlights that climate change is a challenge that we all must confront. The concept of climate change and resource resilience is a critical informant to the provincial strategic planning and budgeting cycle currently underway.

While the Premier is taking African Climate concerns to the world stage in New York, the African Climate Alliance, in partnership with key civil society stakeholders is convening the third Cape Town Climate Week from the 23 to 28 September.

The Departmental of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning welcomes deliberations that will be explored during the Cape Town Climate Week 2024 and encourages all stakeholders to actively engage in such opportunities for collective action that contribute towards creating a climate-resilient and equitable future. The promotion of environmental sustainability and social equity is outlined in the Western Cape Climate Change Response Strategy and Implementation Plan: Vision 2050. By focusing on systemic solutions, the programme contributes to building community resilience and advancing the province's vision of a just and sustainable future.

The Cape Town Climate Week resonates with Minister Anton Bredell's remarks following the President’s recent signing of the Climate Change Act, “Our province is committed to ensuring that vulnerable communities are not left behind during this transition. We prioritize equitable access to resources, education and opportunities, empowering all residents to actively participate in climate action”.

