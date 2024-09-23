SnapFulfil honored three times in Women in Supply Chain Awards 2024

This award honors female supply chain leaders whose achievements, mentorship, and examples inspire women at all levels of the supply chain.

Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it’s all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities and organizations.” — Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of SC&DE and Co-Founder of the WISCF

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named SnapFulfil as one of the winners of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator. SnapFulfil was honored in multiple categories: Cheree Brewer, Customer Account Manager was honored as Rising Star, Sarah Wood, Project Manager was honored as Trailblazer and Charzetta Bridgemon, Technical Project Manager was honored as Workforce Innovator.“Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it’s all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that’s making a difference. I’m so proud of these women and their achievements.” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply Chain & Demand Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum Meet the three winners at Women in Supply Chain ForumThe three winners from SnapFulfil are on stage at the Fireside Chat “Power of Diverse Experiences in Modern Logistics” at the Women in Supply Chain Forum in Atlanta on Wednesday November 13 at 3:45pm. The three female leaders will talk about how empathy makes great managers, what it takes to be a change leader and share advice for young professionals looking to get into the supply chain space.About SnapFulfilSynergy Logistics has been at the forefront of warehouse management technology for over 50 years. Synergy’s cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS), SnapFulfil, delivers cutting edge technology and rapid return on investment using a proprietary and highly configurable workflow rules engine. With flexibility at its core, SnapFulfil is quick and easy to implement and can swiftly adapt to meet evolving fulfillment demands that ultimately improves warehouse efficiency. Synergy’s latest breakthrough technology, the award-winning SnapControl, is a multi-agent orchestration platform (MAO) that provides a device agnostic, unified approach to automation. SnapControl provides seamless and efficient orchestration of all warehouse devices and robots, with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value.Recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, SnapFulfil offers robust, cloud-based software that help businesses optimize their warehousing operations and stay competitive in a fast-paced market.About Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveSupply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.