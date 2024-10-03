BQR Announces Compliance of Its Software for Derating & MTBF Prediction in Multi-Board Design with the FIDES 22 Standard

BQR Reliability Engineering

BQR's fiXtress® Software Automates Reliability Analysis for Multi-Board Design and is Now Compliant with the Latest Aerospace Standard, FIDES 22.

ISRAEL, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BQR Reliability Engineering Ltd, a leading provider of reliability engineering software and services, is pleased to announce that its flagship product, fiXtress®, has achieved full compliance with the FIDES 22 standard. This milestone highlights BQR’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving requirements of the aerospace electronics industry.

FIDES 22, the most recent update to the reliability prediction standard developed by a consortium of European aerospace and defense companies, introduces several enhancements over its predecessor, FIDES 2009. Some of the key updates include:

• 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: Enhances the accuracy of reliability predictions.

• 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘀: Provides improved classification for contemporary chip designs.

• 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗺 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀: Delivers dedicated analysis capabilities for this prevalent component.

By aligning with the FIDES 22 standard, fiXtress® equips engineers with a powerful tool for predicting product lifespan, identifying potential failure points, and optimizing designs for maximum reliability and safety. The software is particularly beneficial for industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy, where product reliability is critical.

“We are thrilled to announce fiXtress®’s compliance with the FIDES 22 standard,” said Yizhak Bot, Founder and CEO of BQR Reliability Engineering. “This accomplishment underscores our dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions that enable engineers to design and develop highly reliable products. By integrating FIDES 22 into fiXtress®, we empower our customers to make well-informed decisions, mitigate risks, and achieve greater success.”

fiXtress® is renowned for its comprehensive reliability analysis capabilities, including electrical stress and derating analysis, thermal management, MTBF prediction, and EOS (Electrical OverStress) violation detection. With the addition of FIDES 22 compliance, the software now offers an even more robust and comprehensive solution for ensuring product reliability.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗤𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴

BQR Reliability Engineering is a global leader in providing reliability engineering software and services. With a proven track record of excellence, BQR empowers organizations to enhance product reliability, reduce costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Emphasizing a "shift-left" philosophy, BQR advocates for early analysis in the design phase to minimize development time, optimize resource allocation, and reduce costs.

BQR's software revolutionizes RAMS analysis with unparalleled accuracy and ease of use. Their extensive portfolio includes a range of reliability software solutions, prominently featuring the ECAD Plugin. This innovative tool seamlessly bridges the gap between PCB design and reliability analysis, ensuring dynamic linking and real-time synchronization of design changes with analysis results.

The ECAD Plugin enhances accuracy by linking analyses directly to the latest schematic version and incorporating actual electrical and thermal data, making component failure rates more realistic for other RAMS analyses. This advanced approach eliminates the inaccuracies common in traditional methods like Excel formulas, providing instant, reliable insights. As a result, BQR's software streamlines verification and validation processes, significantly enhancing the safety and reliability of products in mission-critical sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, and medical devices.

