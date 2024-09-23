Osmos Bolsters Americas Team with Strategic Hire of Nate Mirabito as EVP, Head of Growth

Nate Mirabito - EVP, Head of Growth, Osmos-US

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osmos , a leading retail media innovations partner, today announced the appointment of Nate Mirabito as Executive Vice President and Head of Growth for the Americas. This strategic hire underscores Osmos' commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering cutting-edge solutions to brands and retailers in the region.Mirabito brings a wealth of experience in architecting and scaling businesses serving global brands and retailers. As co-founder of the interactive retail media network Freeosk, he has been instrumental in bridging the gap between physical and digital media, driving innovation in the in-store experience. His expertise in leveraging technology to deliver impactful solutions will be crucial in addressing the evolving challenges of the retail media landscape."I'm extremely energized to join the OSMOS team to help drive growth in the Americas," said Mirabito. "The opportunity has never been greater to deliver multi-channel, frictionless offers and experiences to shoppers at scale, and the OSMOS platform is the perfect solution to enable retailers and brands to accelerate that journey." Greg Stevens , US CEO of Osmos, expressed his enthusiasm for Mirabito's addition to the team, stating, "We’re excited to have Nate join our expanding team in the Americas. His knowledge with scaling in-store and digital retail media at national and regional retailers is a huge asset to our clients."Ashish Mehta, CEO & Founder at Osmos by Onlinesales.ai, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Nate to Osmos. His deep understanding of the retail ecosystem and proven track record in driving growth make him an ideal fit for our team. This appointment further solidifies our commitment to providing the most innovative and effective retail media solutions to our clients in the Americas."Mirabito's appointment follows the recent launch of Osmos' Retail Media Operating System, a comprehensive designed to empower retailers and e-commerce marketplaces with a bespoke and scalable media monetization stack. Osmos continues to lead the charge in retail media innovation, and the addition of Mirabito to its leadership team signals exciting times ahead for the company's expansion in the Americas.

