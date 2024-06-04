Osmos Accelerates Americas Expansion with Appointment of Retail Media Expert Greg Stevens as US CEO
Retail Media Operating System Poised to Empowers Brands and Retailers with Full-funnel Insights and Automation
The Americas represent a significant growth opportunity for Osmos. I'm excited to lead this expansion with Osmos' game-changing "Retail Media Operating System" and talented team!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osmos, a leading retail media innovations partner, today announced the appointment of Greg Stevens as its new US CEO. Stevens, an experienced retail media luminary with a proven track record, will lead Osmos' expansion efforts across the Americas, strengthening the company's presence and brand penetration in the region.
— Greg Stevens, CEO - Osmos, US
"The Americas represent a significant growth opportunity for Osmos, and we are excited to have Greg on board to lead our expansion efforts," said Ashish Mehta, CEO & Founder at Osmos by Onlinesales.ai. "Greg's deep industry knowledge, strategic vision, and proven leadership will be invaluable as we seek to establish Osmos as a major player in the retail media landscape."
Stevens brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling retail media businesses. He is well-versed in the challenges and opportunities facing brands and retailers in the Americas, and is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive measurable results.
"I'm excited to join Osmos and lead the company's expansion in the Americas," said Stevens. "Osmos has a strong foundation and a talented team, and I'm confident that we can build on this success to achieve even greater things. I look forward to working with our clients and partners to deliver the best retail media solutions."
Stevens' appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for Osmos. Early this year, the company launched its "Retail Media Operating System'' which rests on the 3 pillars of innovation, automation and scale to meet the evolving needs across industries. The platform comprises an ecosystem of apps for retailers and e-commerce marketplaces. It allows them a go-to-market with a bespoke and scalable media monetisation stack within four weeks. This empowers retailers and marketplaces to take full control of their advertising inventory, support targeted campaigns, and ensure closed-loop attribution for their advertisers, driving sales and engagement across the entire customer journey. Osmos is committed to providing its clients with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the ever-evolving retail media landscape.
