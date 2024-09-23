Proving and Disproving Claims of EMOTIONAL DISTRESS: An Expert Clinical & Forensic Psychologist’s Approach

Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When retaining a mental health expert, it’s essential to identify a professional with extensive experience specializing in evaluating plaintiffs and defendants with emotional distress claims.For plaintiffs, a Forensic Psychological Evaluation is critical for establishing the veracity of emotional distress claims. For example, in the Second Circuit, there's a significant difference between "Garden Variety," "Significant," and "Egregious Emotional Distress." This evaluation incorporates a clinical interview and objective empirically based psychometric testing, enhancing reliability and validity. Including specific forensic measures designed to identify potential malingering or feigned symptoms further solidifies the assessment's credibility.Conversely, defense attorneys frequently encounter unsubstantiated claims of emotional distress. While these cases can be burdensome and seemingly frivolous, they can significantly impact their clients' credibility and reputation. Defense attorneys can effectively dismantle such allegations using Psych Record Reviews and comprehensive Forensic Psychological Evaluations using a battery of the aforementioned measures.For additional information regarding the efficient and effective navigation of emotional distress claims, please visit MarkLerner.com

