AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness Principal Consultant Empowers AI Professionals

Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D.

AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness (AIEW) refers to the broad interface of the cognitive abilities of AI and the complexity of human emotion.

Emotional wellness stems from an awareness, understanding, and acceptance of our feelings and the ability to manage effectively through challenges and change.”
— Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is advancing faster than our ability to adapt. We are experiencing information overload—saturated with regular doses of streaming conflict and adversity.

Additionally, digital communication, such as text messaging, email, mobile apps, games, social media, and video conferencing, is replacing genuine face-to-face interaction.

Unfortunately, correlated with this proliferation of technology is an alarming increase in mental health problems. Anxiety has become the most common mental illness in the United States, and depression is now the leading cause of illness and disability worldwide (World Health Organization).

The National Center defines emotional wellness as an awareness, understanding, and acceptance of our feelings and the ability to manage effectively through challenges and change. The Center is committed to promoting emotional well-being for individuals and organizations in our era of technological advancement and AI integration.

Today, Mark D. Lerner, Ph. D., Chairman & CEO of the National Center, is a principal consultant for AI leaders and the AI workforce, supporting AI development by integrating innovative AI technology and the complexity of human emotion (e.g., chatbot emulation). Dr. Lerner also provides confidential support for the AI community as they manage their emotional well-being while navigating the unique personal and professional challenges of their rapidly evolving roles.

Please visit The National Center for Emotional Wellness and AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness to learn more.

Dr. Mark D. Lerner
THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR EMOTIONAL WELLNESS
+1 631-673-3513
