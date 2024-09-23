TJC Announces the Relaunch of Jewellery Collection Made with Swarovski Zirconia

Get ready for the Swarovski Spectacular! Tune in on Saturday, 28th September at 10 AM for a dazzling collection of jewellery made with Swarovski Zirconia, only at TJC. TJC LOGO

TJC relaunches its Jewellery Collection Made with Swarovski Zirconia, where every purchase combines elegance with supporting a child in need.

At TJC, we blend luxury and affordability in every piece. We’re delighted to bring back this iconic collection, and we know our customers will love the renewed sparkle and style it offers.” — Dee Kumar, Managing Director of TJC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TJC is pleased to announce the relaunch of its popular Jewellery Collection Made with Swarovski Zirconia. This collection, which has been recognised for its outstanding brilliance and craftsmanship, will be available once again from Saturday, 28th September at 10 AM across TJC’s platforms, including its broadcast channel, website, and apps.Crafted with precision-cut Swarovski Zirconia stones, the collection showcases pieces known for their remarkable clarity and sparkle, offering a balance of luxury and affordability. The designs, all created in-house, span a variety of styles, making them versatile enough for both everyday wear and special occasions.“Swarovski Zirconia has long been associated with exceptional quality, and this collection reflects TJC’s commitment to creating pieces that meet our customers’ high standards,” said Dee Kumar, Managing Director of TJC. “We are excited to reintroduce this collection, which blends elegance with accessibility, and we’re confident it will resonate with both new and returning customers.”The relaunch will be accompanied by exclusive presentations on TJC's broadcast channels, allowing customers to experience the collection up close. The range features earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets, offering options for personal wear or gifting.In addition to providing high-quality jewellery, TJC continues its dedication to corporate social responsibility through its Your Purchase Feeds programme. For every purchase made, TJC donates a nutritious meal to a child in need, in partnership with Akshaya Patra in India and Magic Breakfast in the UK. This initiative ensures that each purchase contributes to a broader cause, helping to combat child hunger.TJC broadcasts on Freeview 22, Sky 662, Sky HD 896, Virgin 757, and Freesat 809, offering customers a variety of ways to explore the collection and make a purchase from the comfort of their homes. The collection will also be available on TJC’s website and mobile app, providing seamless shopping across all devices.About TJCHeadquartered in London, UK, TJC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated E-retailer with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Specialising in jewellery, home décor, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle accessories, TJC reaches approximately 25 million UK households through live television broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Established in 2006, TJC continues to provide a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices. For more information, visit http://www.tjc.co.uk and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play, and various streaming devices.

