Chris Mackintosh joins Logix as Chief Operating Officer

Logix, a leading global provider of (BPO) services, appoints of Chris Mackintosh as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mackintosh brings over 20 years of operational expertise in the BPO industry, having successfully led diverse business verticals across various industries. His strategic focus on optimizing quality and service delivery will be instrumental in supporting Logix's growth, enhancing client satisfaction, and solidifying the company's reputation as a world-class service provider.“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Logix. He has more than 20 years experience in building BPOs from the ground up, within multi-disciplined environments, and across multiple continents. He is joining Logix as we enter an exciting phase of growth in our business. The invaluable knowledge that Chris brings with him, will only accelerate that growth, and improve our operations and ultimately offerings to our partners,” Anthony Godley, CEO.Prior to joining Logix, Mackintosh served as Chief Operating Officer at CCU Global, where he spearheaded the launch and development of numerous "Greenfield" centers across Asia, Africa, and South America. Under his leadership, CCU Global experienced significant client growth and operational improvements, driven by the implementation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and RPA.His oversight extended to multi-site, multi-channel operations with over 3,700 full-time employees across regions including the Philippines, India, Kenya, South Africa, and Vietnam.Mackintosh has also held key leadership positions at global companies, including Head of Vendor Management at Kiwi.com, a prominent travel technology firm, and COO at Peak Outsourcing.“I am thrilled to join Logix at such an exciting time in the company's journey,” said Mackintosh. “My vision for Logix is to be recognized as a world-class entity. By the end of 2024, I aim to double our capacity and grow to 4,000 seats by 2026. Currently, we are operating at 900 seats. My primary goal is to ensure our clients achieve exceptional results through the highest standards of performance and service.”Mackintosh’s appointment marks a strategic milestone as Logix continues to strengthen its leadership team and expand its global footprint.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.