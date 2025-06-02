Logix BPO Announces Leadership Change as Founder Anthony Godley Moves to Chairman & Chris Mackintosh Becomes CEO

Anthony Godley Chairman of Logix BPO

Logix BPO, the premier independently owned BPO and contact center company in Cebu, Philippines, today announced a strategic leadership change.

CEBU CITY, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective June 2025, Anthony Godley, Founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Logix BPO , has transitioned to the role of Chairman and Founder. Chris Mackintosh, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, assuming day-to-day operational leadership of the company.Strategic Growth Through Leadership EvolutionThe leadership restructuring reflects Logix BPO's commitment to evolving its executive structure to match the scale and complexity of its rapidly growing organization. Since its founding in 2021, the company has experienced remarkable expansion, growing from a small Australian-based operation to a multinational BPO powerhouse with operations spanning the Philippines, Africa, and India."We are implementing a strategic leadership change to better support our continued business growth and operational excellence," said Anthony Godley, newly appointed Chairman and Founder. "This restructuring ensures stronger executive presence and control within our operational centers, while bringing additional skills and experience to our senior leadership team that align with our expanding business requirements."The transition represents the first of several anticipated changes across the leadership structure throughout 2025, positioning the company for its next phase of international expansion and service diversification.Company Growth TrajectoryLogix BPO's transformation from startup to industry leader demonstrates the effectiveness of its business model and operational approach. Originally founded in Queensland, Australia, in 2021, the company initially supported Australian businesses with a small operations team in Cebu, Philippines. By 2023, rapid growth necessitated significant structural changes, with the establishment of a global holding company in the United Kingdom and the creation of a new Philippine entity, while the original Australian operations were consolidated.The company's growth trajectory has been particularly impressive in its Philippine operations, where it now maintains an office capable of supporting over 1,000 staff members. This expansion has established Logix BPO as the leading independently owned BPO and contact center in Cebu, competing effectively with larger multinational corporations while maintaining its entrepreneurial agility and client-focused approach.Comprehensive Service PortfolioLogix BPO has built its reputation on delivering comprehensive business process outsourcing solutions across multiple verticals. The company's core service offerings include customer service for both voice and non-voice channels, chat and email support, ticket management systems, and specialized outbound services. Additionally, the company provides technical support and IT helpdesk services, content moderation solutions, and specialized medical retrieval services.The organization has also expanded into strategic business support functions, offering outsourced finance, recruitment, and digital services that enable clients to focus on core business activities while maintaining operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.Industry Recognition and CertificationsLogix BPO's commitment to operational excellence and workplace culture has earned significant industry recognition. The company achieved Great Place to Work certification in both 2024 and 2025, demonstrating its dedication to maintaining a positive, supportive work environment that attracts and retains top talent across its global operations.The organization maintains rigorous compliance standards, holding multiple industry certifications including ISO 27001 for information security management, ISO 9001 for quality management systems, and compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA regulations. These certifications underscore the company's commitment to data security, privacy protection, and operational quality that meets international standards.Cultural Diversity and Ethical OperationsCentral to Logix BPO's operational philosophy is its commitment to maintaining a highly ethical and culturally diverse work environment. This approach has proven instrumental in attracting diverse talent pools across its multiple geographic locations while ensuring consistent service quality and cultural sensitivity in client interactions.The company's emphasis on cultural diversity extends beyond mere compliance, representing a strategic advantage in serving clients across different markets and time zones. This multicultural approach enables Logix BPO to provide nuanced, culturally appropriate support that enhances client satisfaction and business outcomes.New CEO Vision and ExperienceChris Mackintosh brings extensive operational experience and strategic vision to his new role as Chief Executive Officer. His previous tenure as Chief Operating Officer provided comprehensive exposure to all aspects of Logix BPO's operations, from daily service delivery to strategic planning and international expansion initiatives.Under Mackintosh's operational leadership, the company successfully navigated its international expansion, established new service lines, and maintained high client satisfaction rates while scaling operations across multiple continents. His promotion to CEO reflects the board's confidence in his ability to lead the organization.

