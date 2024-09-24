Red Piranha Wins the Australian Technology Company of the Year Award at the 2024 Australian Technologies Competition

Red Piranha wins the Australian Technology Company Of The Year Red Piranha wins the Critical Tech and Cybersecurity Award Kane Bennett at Australian Technologies Competition

Red Piranha wins the "Australian Technology Company of the Year" and the "Critical Tech & Cybersecurity" Awards at the 2024 Australian Technologies Competition.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce that we have won two awards at the 2024 Australian Technologies Competition (ATC), the prestigious "Australian Technology Company of the Year" award and the winner in our category "Critical Tech and Cybersecurity" award.This national competition celebrates groundbreaking Australian technologies with global potential, and our win underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, Australian-made, and defence-ready cybersecurity solutions, reinforcing true sovereign capability.This year, the ATC attracted over 130 applicants, narrowing them down to 62 semi-finalists and eventually 20 finalists. Our Executive Director, Kane Bennett, delivered the final pitch, and after rigorous rounds of competition, our flagship product, the Crystal Eye Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) Consolidated Security Platform, was recognised for its best-in-class detection and response capabilities and its architectural forward thinking.Red Piranha continues to be a leader in the cybersecurity space. As a proud member of Team Defence Australia and the first Oceanic member of the Cyber Threat Alliance , we provide world-class threat intelligence that is fully integrated and operationalised. Crystal Eye’s robust platform offers unmatched threat visibility, integrated security controls, and compliance features, empowering organisations to detect, investigate, and respond to threats seamlessly.Our technology is designed to simplify the complexities of modern cybersecurity, providing automated actionable intelligence and defending against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), known and unknown malware, and Living-off-the-Land (LOTL) attacks.“We were thrilled to participate in Australia's most esteemed technology awards. With such high quality competition and the participation of leading technology companies from around Australia, we are delighted by this accomplishment and we are very proud of the entire Red Piranha team.” said Kane Bennett, Executive Director of Red Piranha.We are proud to represent Australian-made, sovereign cybersecurity solutions on the global stage, and we extend our gratitude to Scalare Partners for facilitating such an impactful program.

Watch Adam Bennett on Red Piranha's role in Australian Defence ecosystem

