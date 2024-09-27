Ringover and Aqore launch strategic partnership to streamline recruiter communication and enhance staffing efficiency

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ringover , a leading provider of cloud-based staffing communication solutions , and Aqore , an industry-leading provider of innovative staffing software solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming how staffing firms manage recruiter communications and productivity. This integration combines Ringover's powerful AI-powered communication solutions with Aqore’s all-in-one staffing platform–delivering enhanced efficiency and performance for staffing teams.Through this partnership, staffing firms can now benefit from an integrated solution that simplifies communication management and empowers teams to focus on building relationships with candidates and clients.The Ringover-Aqore integration offers seamless communication, allowing recruiters to manage and track calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages directly within Aqore’s platform. It also enables staffing leaders to offer real-time coaching and feedback to their recruiters using live analytics.Key benefits of the integration:Track recruiter communication: Gain visibility into recruiter calls, messages, and overall communication directly within Aqore.Optimize recruiter productivity: Instant click-to-call, automated call logging and message tracking reduce administrative tasks, freeing recruiters to focus on higher-value activities.Improve candidate experience: Fast and clear communication improves engagement, streamlining the recruitment process and enhancing candidate satisfaction.AI-assisted workflows: Automatically generate call summaries and key conversation pointsThis integration is designed for staffing and recruitment agencies seeking to optimize their communication processes and drive better results. By combining Ringover’s communication tools with Aqore’s recruitment management software, firms can enhance both recruiter efficiency and candidate experience.“We’re excited to team up with Aqore to offer staffing firms a powerful cloud communications and ATS solution,” said Renaud Charvet, CEO of Ringover. “This partnership is all about giving recruiters the tools they need to make their day-to-day easier, without unnecessary tech complexity. We’re looking forward to helping them deliver a more personalized experience for both candidates and clients.”"We're excited to announce a new era in staffing technology, driven by the power of AI and expanded integrations," added Samar Basnet, Co-Founder and CSA at Aqore. "Our partnership with Ringover is a perfect example of how technology can enhance human capabilities. We believe this integration will improve the way recruiters work, allowing them to spend more time focusing on the human side of staffing.”The partnership between Aqore and Ringover signifies a commitment to innovation and collaboration in the realm of staffing management and communication. Together, the two companies will redefine how businesses operate and communicate in the modern world.For more information about Aqore and Ringover's partnership and integrated solution, please visit www.ringover.com/integration-aqore About RingoverRingover is the communications suite that provides instant, actionable insights from every conversation, linked to your ATS and staffing tech stack. With calls, video, SMS, WhatsApp, analytics, and reporting in one easy-to-use solution, Ringover helps improve recruiter performance, boost visibility, and offer real-time coaching. Trusted by over 13,000 customers worldwide, Ringover is changing the way staffing professionals engage and communicate. Learn more at www.ringover.com About Aqore:Aqore is more than just a staffing software company; we are a family of dedicated professionals committed to transforming the staffing industry. Our innovative, cloud-based solutions go beyond automation, seamlessly integrating into the fabric of staffing firms to streamline operations and unlock new possibilities. Experience the power of our all-in-one platform, accessible with a single sign-on. Aqore offers a comprehensive suite of features, including applicant tracking, onboarding, time tracking, payroll, and more. This powerful solution empowers staffing firms to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge. Learn more at www.aqore.com

