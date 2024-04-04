Avionté and Ringover Partner to Help Staffing Agencies Accelerate Business Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Avionté, known for its dedication to transforming staffing processes and leading the way in automation and AI solutions for the staffing industry, has created a strategic partnership with Ringover, a top provider of cloud-based business phone systems. This collaboration signifies a significant achievement in the shared mission of both companies to revolutionize communication and staffing management for businesses worldwide.
With a wealth of experience and a commitment to product innovation in serving staffing agencies, Ringover brings valuable expertise, including their cutting-edge AI solution, Empower. Empower provides recruiters with instant access to call summaries, sentiment analysis, and automatic identification of discussed topics, along with customizable filters that empower the recruiting team.
Through this strategic partnership, Avionté and Ringover have seamlessly integrated their platforms, delivering clients a comprehensive solution that combines the power of staffing management with advanced communication capabilities. This integration streamlines operations, enhances internal communication, and boosts overall productivity for businesses.
"We're proud to bring our cutting-edge staffing communications solution to the Avionté marketplace," said Renaud Charvet, CEO at Ringover. "Our unique solution combines voice calls, text messaging, call coaching, WhatsApp integration, AI-generated transcriptions, call summaries and analysis, all integrated into Avionté. This collaboration aims to help Avionté customers further improve their candidate and client experience."
"Our collaboration with Ringover stemmed from our clients' desire to streamline daily operations. From seamless click-to-dial functionality to insightful call summaries and AI-driven analytics, our goal is to provide recruiters with tools for effective call coaching to nurture stronger talent relationships and engagement," explained Scott Poeschl, Vice President of Avionté+. "We are excited to offer this integration to our clients, with confidence in its ability to deliver impactful results."
The partnership between Avionté and Ringover signifies a commitment to innovation and collaboration in the realm of staffing management and communication. Together, the two companies will redefine how businesses operate and communicate in the modern world.
For more information about Avionté and Ringover's partnership and integrated solution, please visit www.avionte.com and www.ringover.com.
About Ringover
Ringover is paving the way into a new era for all of your conversations with your candidates and clients by giving your Recruiters the ability to offer each individual a high-quality, fully personalized experience. The key: seamless, AI-enabled communications, a user-friendly interface and a quality-of-service you can count on. Ringover empowers recruiters with voice, video, chat, conversational AI, social media and analytics, 100% cloud and has been adopted by 13,000 customers. Click HERE to sign up for your free trial.
About Avionté
As a trusted partner to numerous staffing and recruiting agencies, Avionté is dedicated to delivering scalable and customizable software solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. By leveraging Avionté's technology, agencies can gain a competitive edge, optimize their recruitment processes, and achieve sustainable growth in an ever-evolving talent landscape.
Ginelle Bell
