Soybean Derivatives Global Market 2024 To Reach $417.37 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.6%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soybean derivatives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $277.93 billion in 2023 to $300.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to agribusiness expansion, rising protein demand, health awareness, food industry applications, government support, soybean oil demand.

The soybean derivatives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $417.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to clean label products, plant-based meat industry, alternative uses in non-food industries, global trade, population growth, economic development.

Growing feed production is expected to propel the growth of the soybean derivatives market going forward. Feed production refers to the process of producing animal feed from raw agricultural products. The feeds produced by manufacturing are formulated to meet specific animal nutrition requirements for different species of animals at different life stages. Soybean derivatives play a significant role in feed production, particularly for poultry, aquaculture, farm animals, and pet food. These are a cost-effective source of high-quality protein, making them an essential component of animal feed formulations.

Key players in the market include Bunge Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland and Company, Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V., Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Limited, Noble Group Ltd., AG Processing Inc., Cenex Harvest States Inc., DuPont Nutrition and Health, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Gavyadhar Organic Private Limited, Terra Firma Organic Private Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Calbee Inc., Solbar Industries Ltd., SunOpta Inc., Scoular Company, Ceres Global Ag Corp, American Natural Processors Inc., Iowa Soybean Processors (ISP), The Scoular Company, Batory Foods, Fuerst Day Lawson Holdings Limited, Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Sojaprotein, Arizona Grain Inc., Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co. Ltd., Cosucra, Vippy Industries Ltd.

Major companies operating in the soybean derivatives market are focused on introducing sustainable products, such as non-GMO renewable soybeans, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Non-GMO renewable soybean derivatives are products derived from soybeans that are not genetically modified and are obtained through sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

1) By Type: Soy Oil, Soy Milk, Soy meal, Other Types

2) By Lecithin: Water, Acid, Enzyme

3) By Sales Channel: Departmental Stores, Supermarkets, Online Retail, Other Channels

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Feed Industry, Others (soy-based wood adhesives, soy ink, soy crayons, soy-based lubricants and many more)

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Soybean derivatives refer to ingredients obtained from soybeans by grinding, drying, or other processing methods. It is utilized as a dietary supplement that serves as a nourishing food for vegans and health-conscious people.

The main types of soybean derivatives are soy oil, soy milk, soy meal, and other types. Soybean oil is oil that is made from soybean and has high nutritional values. The various lecithin processes include water, acid, and enzyme. These are sold through different sales channels such as departmental stores, supermarkets, online retail, and other channels and are used in various applications such as food and beverages, feed industry, and other applications.

