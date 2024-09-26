BQR Unveils Synthelyzer™: A Game-Changing ECAD Plugin for Electrical Stress Derating & MTBF Prediction for Board Design

BQR Reliability Engineering

ISRAEL, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BQR Reliability Engineering Ltd., a leader in reliability engineering software and services, today announced the launch of Synthelyzer™, a groundbreaking ECAD plugin designed to streamline electrical stress derating and MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) prediction processes for electronic design engineers.

Synthelyzer™ integrates seamlessly with popular ECAD tools, offering engineers a powerful solution for accurately assessing component reliability and optimizing designs for long-term performance. By automating complex calculations and providing real-time feedback, Synthelyzer™ significantly reduces design cycles and enhances product reliability.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘆𝘇𝗲𝗿𝗧𝗠:

• 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴: Automatically calculates electronic component stress based on electrical and thermal parameters, ensuring compliance with

industry derating standards.

• 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗧𝗕𝗙 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Utilizes advanced algorithms to predict MTBF for electronic assemblies precisely, enabling informed design decisions and

maintenance forecasting.

• 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗘𝗖𝗔𝗗 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Integrates with leading ECAD tools, streamlining workflows and eliminating manual data entry during electronic schematic design.

• 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸: Provides instant feedback on design and recommends design changes, allowing engineers to identify and address potential reliability

issues and optimize component rating early in the development process.

• 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴: Generates detailed reports on stress derating, MTBF calculations, and other key reliability metrics, facilitating compliance with

industry standards and regulatory requirements.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗤𝗥'𝘀 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:

• 𝗕𝗤𝗥'𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗕𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻: SynthelyzerTM integrates with BQR's automated software for reliability analysis in multi-

board designs, offering advanced capabilities for electrical stress analysis, thermal management, and EOS (Electrical OverStress) violation detection. This

integration provides a robust solution for optimizing product reliability across complex multi-board systems.

• 𝗕𝗤𝗥'𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 (𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗦) 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀: SynthelyzerTM also integrates with BQR's RAMS analysis

tool, delivering comprehensive functionalities for reliability prediction, availability assessment, maintainability analysis, and safety analysis. This ensures a

thorough evaluation of electronic system performance and resilience.

𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁-𝗟𝗲𝗳𝘁 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵:

With Synthelyzer™, engineers can proactively address reliability concerns early in the design cycle, adopting a "shift-left" approach. Its seamless ECAD integration and real-time feedback empower designers to identify and mitigate potential issues, ultimately reducing development time and costs.

As Yizhak Bot, founder and CEO of BQR Reliability Engineering, stated, "Synthelyzer™ is a game-changer, automating time-consuming tasks and providing precise insights to enable the design of more reliable and robust electronic products."

Synthelyzer™ is now available for integration with popular ECAD tools such as Altium Designer, Cadence-OrCAD, and Siemens-EDA. For more information or to request a demo, please visit our website.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗤𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴

BQR Reliability Engineering is a global leader in providing innovative software solutions and services for reliability engineering in the electronic industry. We focus on improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time-to-market, helping organizations achieve their reliability goals.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

Orian, Marketing Manager

BQR Reliability Engineering

orian@bqr.com

