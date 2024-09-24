Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

L0NDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The protein ingredients in infant nutrition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.03 billion in 2023 to $8.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing birth rates, breastfeeding challenges, urbanization and changing lifestyles, nutritional deficiency concerns, medical conditions and allergies, parental education.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The protein ingredients in infant nutrition market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to premiumization of infant nutrition, clean label and natural ingredients, e-commerce growth, globalization of brands, rising awareness of early nutrition, healthcare professional recommendations. Major trends in the forecast period include plant-based protein formulations, innovation in protein blends, personalized nutrition for infants, sustainable and ethical sourcing, technological advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Market

The rising population growth rate around the world is expected to drive the protein ingredients in the infant nutrition market going forward. The world population is growing mainly due to reduction in poverty and advancements in modern medicines. With the rise in growth of population, there is an increase in the requirement for growth and development in the newborn that comes from protein ingredients.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Nestle SA, Perrigo Company PLC, Reckitt Benckiser India Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Company Limited, Royal Friesland Campina NV, Kerry Group PLC, Omega Protein Corporation, FrieslandCampina NV, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Kewpie Corporation, Solae LLC, Axiom Food Inc., Davisco Foods International Inc., ZuChem Inc., Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co. Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Synutra International Inc., Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., China Feihe Limited, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Erie Foods International Inc., Grande Custom Ingredients Group, Idaho Milk Products Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the protein ingredients in the infant nutrition market are focused on developing innovative products, such as alpha-lactalbumin, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Alpha-lactalbumin (a-LA) is a whey protein that is naturally abundant in human breast milk and cow's milk.

How Is The Global Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Animal, Plant

2) By Form: Isolate, Concentrate, Other Forms

3) By Source: Cow Milk, Soy, Protein Hydrolysates, Other Sources

4) Application: Growing-Up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-On Formula, Specialty

5) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy or Medical Store, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Market Definition

The protein ingredients in infant nutrition refer to nutrition given to infants that contains protein ingredients that are necessary for development and growth, is used in tissue healing, and aids in preserving the pH and appropriate balance of bodily fluids. Enzymes are proteins that are necessary for the body's vital metabolic processes, including blood coagulation, digestion, muscular contraction, and energy production.

Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global protein ingredients in infant nutrition market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Protein Ingredients In Infant Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on protein ingredients in infant nutrition market size, protein ingredients in infant nutrition market drivers and trends and protein ingredients in infant nutrition market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

