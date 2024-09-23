“Exhibition of the Legacy of Zheng Guanying” by the Cultural Affairs Bureau to be inaugurated on Friday (27 September)

MACAU, September 23 - In order to promote the deeds and contributions of Zheng Guanying, who was a Chinese thinker in modern China, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will host the “Exhibition of the Legacy of Zheng Guanying” at the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum. An opening ceremony will be held on 27 September (Friday), at 4:30pm, on the third floor of the museum, and all are welcome to participate.

Featuring various themes including Zheng’s ideas on reform, the Self-Strengthening Movement, applied literature, ancestral lineage, Zheng’s family’s charity work, and a century of change in the Mandarin’s House, the exhibition showcases over 100 items such as writings, documents, letters, photographs, plaques and couplets. Revealing the significant influence of Zheng’s reform ideas in late Qing dynasty, which inspired Emperor Guangxu, Sun Yat-sen, Mao Zedong and other historical figures, these exhibits also highlight the Zheng family’s roots in Macao and their charitable contributions.

In addition to showcasing the social success of Zheng Guanying and his family, the museum’s multimedia equipment also adds fun to the visitors’ experience. The projections, interactive sandbox, telegraph simulator and AR technology allow visitors to learn about Zheng’s life experiences in driving the development of entrepreneurial undertakings in modern China, such as the Shanghai Telegraph Bureau and the China Merchants Steam Navigation Company, and to understand the impact of his work Words of Warning in Times of Prosperity on later generations. Documentaries and cartoons are also played in the museum to introduce Zheng’s ideas on reform and the Self-Strengthening Movement, thus making it easier for students to understand Zheng’s life stories.

In conjunction with the opening of the exhibition and in order to promote exchanges on intangible cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area, the museum has specially invited the Zhongshan Puppet Cantonese Opera Association to present the new puppet Cantonese Opera Zheng Guanying at the opening ceremony. The association will also host two “Family Puppet Show Workshops” at the museum on 28 September, introducing the Sanxiang puppet shows, an item of municipal intangible cultural heritage in Zhongshan, to the public. During the workshops, veteran instructors from the association will explain and give demonstrations of the puppets, allowing participants to have practical experience of the puppet making and manipulation techniques. Members of the public can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from today. If the number of applicants exceeds the maximum limit, selection will be made by drawing lots, and successful applicants will be notified by SMS. Limited seats will also be available for on-site registration, and distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (no admission after 5:30pm), including public holidays, and is closed on Wednesdays. Public guided tours are available from 2:30pm to 4:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free and all are welcome to visit.

For enquiries, please contact the museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.