Minister Siviwe Gwarube welcomes Home Affairs’ Saturday operating hours for matriculants’ ID applications

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, warmly welcomes the announcement by the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, that Home Affairs offices will be open on Saturdays from 21 September to 12 October 2024. This initiative will ensure that matriculants have access to critical identification services as they prepare for their final matriculation exams.

The Department of Home Affairs will prioritize matriculants, providing key services such as the issuance of Temporary Identity Certificates, ID collections, and applications.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube commended the Department of Home Affairs for this timely intervention:

"This is an excellent example of how government departments can work together to prioritize the needs of our learners. Matriculants are at a crucial point in their academic journey, and ensuring that they have valid identification for their exams is critical. This initiative is a strong demonstration of our joint commitment to the success of our learners as we prepare them for the next stage of their lives."

Home Affairs offices will be open every Saturday from 08:00 to 13:00 for matriculants to apply for and collect their IDs. This initiative will not only support the learners who are in class during the week but also alleviate the pressure on weekday services, providing easier access for those in need.

The Department of Basic Education and Home Affairs signed an Intergovernmental Protocol in 2010 which was renewed in 2023. And through the agreement learners in Grade 12 will receive preferential treatment in preparation for their final examinations.

The Department of Basic Education urges all matriculants who need IDs, as well as their parents or guardians, to take full advantage of this extended service.

This is a critical. step toward ensuring that every learner is fully prepared and eligible for their exams.