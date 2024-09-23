Border Management Authority warns travellers about ports of entry closed due to snowfall

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato has issued a notice to travellers that in light of the persistent snowfall, the conditions leading to some Ports of entry becoming unsafe to enter.

Given the situation, the BMA and stakeholders operating at the port, have taken a decision to close Sani Pass, Boesmansnek and Monontsha ports of entry for operations today until further notice. This precaution is taken to ensure the safety of travelers, tourists and officials, as the current conditions pose a significant danger.

Travellers are advised that Ficksburg port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng as well as Maseru Ports of entry can be used as alternatives to enter Lesotho.

Enquiries:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell: 072 856 4288