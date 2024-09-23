Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso on suspension of Regional Land Claims Office in Eastern Cape official implicated in alleged financial irregularities

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, has welcomed the latest developments in the matter of a suspended official implicated in alleged financial irregularities within the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights (CRLR), Regional Land Claims Office in Eastern Cape.

The official together with her alleged accomplices have been arrested and will appear in the East London Magistrates court on Monday 23rd September. The Commission on the Restitution of Land Rights where the official was based, has been cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service’s Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks), to ensure compliance with all necessary and relevant processes.

Chief Land Claims Commissioner Ms Nomfundo Ntloko added that the commission has been in full support of investigations by law enforcement agencies and remains committed to rooting out corruption related to the restitution of land rights process.

The minister has warned that corruption within the department will not be tolerated, and tough action will be taken against any officials implicated.

