South Australians invited to shape Greater Adelaide\'s future

Release date: 23/09/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has today released the draft Greater Adelaide Regional Plan (GARP) for public consultation.

The GARP is a 30-year plan that gives South Australians unprecedented access to the Government’s long-term vision for sustainable growth across the Adelaide region and plays a critical role in identifying appropriate land for future housing, employment, commercial uses, and the necessary supporting infrastructure.

Greater Adelaide’s population is expected to grow by an additional 670,000 people by 2050. The State Government is committed to smarter, more sustainable planning that ensures growth is supported by essential services, infrastructure, economic opportunities, and the lifestyle we enjoy.

The GARP will establish a planning framework for the region, identifying where an extra 315,000 homes can be located and where jobs will be created as the state’s population expands.

Spanning approximately 11,000 square kilometres from Cape Jervis to Murray Bridge, taking in the townships of the Barossa and the boundary of Port Wakefield, the Greater Adelaide region is home to around 1.5 million people, approximately 85 per cent of the state’s population.

The draft GARP currently open for consultation builds on insights from a successful three-month engagement process on the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan Discussion Paper in late 2023.

The Community feedback received has been crucial in developing the draft GARP, which outlines a comprehensive strategy for the region’s growth and sets a vision for sustainable development over the next 30-years.

The public is encouraged to share their views on key priorities, including:

The location of new housing and employment areas

Major infrastructure required to support growth

Specific areas that should be protected from future development

The draft GARP also addresses the maintenance and creation of green spaces and tree canopies, modernising essential services and infrastructure, recognising neighbourhood character, and prioritising environmental sustainability.

One of the key initiatives from the Housing Roadmap was accelerating the delivery of the GARP which is set to be finalised in the first quarter of 2025. It will be Australia’s first fully digital regional plan.

South Australians are invited to provide feedback and help shape the long-term planning vision for urban, land, and housing development across the state.

The community can provide feedback by visiting the Regional Planning Portal.

The consultation period closes on Monday, 4 November 2024, at 5:00 pm.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

As a state, it’s critical we plan for future growth.

The Greater Adelaide Regional Plan will provide clarity and direction for the community, councils, and developers on Greater Adelaide’s long-term growth.

We are more committed than ever to making home ownership and secure housing more available to the next generation of South Australians.

As our economy booms and population grows, it’s vital that we address the challenges of housing affordability and the need for quality public spaces and supporting infrastructure.

It’s time for the public to have their say on the 30-year plan. We want to ensure that this vision aligns with community aspirations and the needs of the next generations of future South Australians.

Attributable to State Planning Commission Chair Craig Holden

Adelaide’s reputation as one of the world’s most liveable cities was strongly affirmed by the feedback we received on the Discussion Paper. The community’s passion for their region is evident, and we are eager for them to play a central role in shaping the Plan.

Much of the feedback focused on how we can protect and enhance the region’s most valued attributes—our premium food and wine, scenic landscapes, natural environment, cultural and built heritage, and our world-class beaches—while also ensuring we have the land needed to support future growth.

We encourage everyone to get involved in the development of the Plan. This is your city, and now it’s your time to have your say and directly influence how your communities will grow and thrive.