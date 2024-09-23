BIGzIQ Honored as "Next Rated of the Year" at the GADA Awards 2024 in Houston

BigzIQ & The Award

I am truly honored to receive the Next Rated of the Year award at the GADA Awards. This means the world to me. This is just the beginning, and there's so much more to come!” — BigzIQ

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigzIQ, born Miracle Aina Simileoluwa Isaac, has been awarded the prestigious "Next Rated of the Year" honor at the just-concluded GADA Awards held at P8 Event Center in Houston, Texas. The GADA Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the significant achievements of the global African diaspora, bringing together the high and mighty from across the community.

Though unable to attend in person, BigzIQ accepted the award via a heartfelt video message. In his speech, he said, “Wow, thank you so much! I am truly honored to receive the Next Rated of the Year award at the GADA Awards. I'm sorry I couldn't make it in person, but I'm with you all in spirit. This means the world to me, and I want to thank everyone who believed in me—my incredible team, my family, and, of course, my amazing fans. This is just the beginning, and there's so much more to come! Thank you, GADA Awards, for this incredible honor!"

BigzIQ’s award was accepted by his management, Big Ten Records, represented by Ewaen Ediae. His rise to stardom has been marked by the success of his latest hit, "On Code," whose music video—directed by the renowned Nigerian cinematographer Director Pink—has been trending across all major streaming platforms.

BigzIQ is currently preparing for an exciting year ahead. His upcoming music project will feature the top Nigerian artist, Ice Prince Zamani, in a much-anticipated collaboration. Fans can expect BigzIQ’s new single, "Odogwu," to drop in November 2024, further solidifying his place in the music industry.

In addition, it was announced by Afrovibes TV and Radio, a subsidiary of Afrovibes Entertainment Group, that BigzIQ will headline their grand concert next year, as part of the Afrovibes TV and Radio Day celebration in 2025 in Houston, TX.

BigzIQ’s dedication to his craft, paired with his natural talent and global appeal, continues to propel him to new heights, and this GADA Award cements his position as a rising star in the music industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.