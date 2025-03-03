Press Conference Held in Houston Addresses Foreign Investment and Property Rights in Nigeria

Houston Press Conference

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of American investors and Nigerian diaspora stakeholders convened in Houston, Texas, to discuss concerns surrounding foreign direct investment and property acquisition in Nigeria. The event, titled World Press Conference: Insecurity of Foreign Direct Investment and Property Acquisition in Nigeria, took place on February 23, 2025, at 14815 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX.

During the press conference, stakeholders examined challenges related to investment security and regulatory transparency in Nigeria’s real estate sector. The discussion highlighted concerns about recent property development issues, including the impact of infrastructure expansion projects on foreign-owned assets.

Focus on Investment Security and Policy Considerations

Participants emphasized the importance of clear regulatory processes to foster investor confidence and ensure long-term economic growth. The discussion also underscored the need for engagement between investors and relevant authorities to address uncertainties in property acquisition procedures.

Mrs. Ifeoma Stella Okengwu, CEO of Winhomes Global Estate and a spokesperson for the diaspora investors, stated, "Investor confidence is essential for sustainable economic development. Open dialogue and well-defined policies will help create a more secure investment climate."

Commitment to Constructive Engagement

The stakeholders expressed their commitment to working collaboratively with Nigerian authorities and policy experts to explore measures that enhance transparency and investment protections. They reiterated their interest in engaging in productive discussions that support the long-term growth of foreign direct investment in Nigeria.

This press conference served as a platform to raise awareness of investment considerations and policy discussions impacting the Nigerian real estate sector. Attendees included business leaders, investors, and representatives from diaspora organizations, all advocating for a stable and predictable investment environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

