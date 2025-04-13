Big Ten Records Drops BigzIQ’s 'Wrong Justice' Amid Nigeria’s Economic Crisis

BigZIQ

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Ten Records USA is pleased to announce the official release of “Wrong Justice”, the latest single by Nigerian artist BigzIQ (born Miracle Aina Simileoluwa Isaac). The track has rapidly gained attention for its emotionally charged message and powerful commentary on the socioeconomic hardships faced by Nigerian youth and communities around the world.

A Timely Anthem of Reflection and Awakening

"Wrong Justice" offers a reflective narrative on the state of injustice, frustration, and economic despair experienced by many in Nigeria today. As youth navigate the realities of high unemployment, rising inflation, and a deteriorating national infrastructure, BigzIQ uses his platform to give voice to their silent struggles.

“BigzIQ is intentional with this record,” said Ewaen Ediae, manager of BigzIQ and a leading executive at Big Ten Records. “He’s using his gift to amplify voices that often go unheard. This isn’t just music—it’s a message, a movement. ‘Wrong Justice’ speaks truth to power at a time when the world, especially Nigeria, desperately needs it.”

Industry watchers and social commentators alike are calling the track a “timely anthem” for 2025—a record that not only captures the pain of today but dares to envision a better tomorrow.

Award-Winning Talent with Global Reach

BigzIQ was recently recognized with the “Next Rated” Award at the Global African Diaspora Awards (GADA Awards), held in Houston, Texas. The award honors exceptional African talents who are making significant contributions across borders, and his recognition underscores the cultural and emotional impact of his music.

The single is currently available for streaming on all major platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, Amazon Music, Deezer, SoundCloud, and on AfroVibes Radio, the largest African diaspora online radio station reaching listeners in 182 countries.

About BigzIQ

BigzIQ, whose birth name is Miracle Aina Simileoluwa Isaac, is one of Nigeria’s most promising music artists known for his conscious lyrics, vocal depth, and unique ability to reflect society through storytelling. His music is a blend of Afrobeat, soul, and realism—offering listeners both sound and substance.

About Big Ten Records USA

Big Ten Records USA is a cross-continental music label committed to spotlighting socially driven African voices through high-quality music production and strategic global distribution. The label is dedicated to empowering artists who challenge norms, promote culture, and provoke thought.

Streaming Now:

"Wrong Justice" is streaming worldwide on Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, Amazon Music, Deezer, SoundCloud, and airing on AfroVibes Radio, which reaches 182 countries and over 5 million global listeners.

Legal Disclaimer:

