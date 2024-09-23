PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 VIllar cites 'blue economy' in celebration of the International Clean up The "blue" must stay blue, stressed Senate committee on environment and natural resources chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. During the celebration of the International Coastal Clean-Up (ICC) 2024 at the Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) last Saturday, Sept. 21, Villar related the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) had chosen the theme "Clean Seas for a Blue Economy." She noted that blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of marine ecosystems. "We should preserve its vitality as it is essential to the health of our environment and communities," she said. "We are fortunate to have our ICC here in Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park, a place where we can immerse ourselves in nature while participating in the clean-up," also said Villar She added that the wetland park is a protected area under the Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018 which she pushed in the Senate. "This law ensures that the LPPWP is preserved and taken cared of due to its vital physical and biological significance to our environment." This year's ICC theme is "#SeaTheChange." Villar said this encourages us to take action and be the change we want to see in our oceans—clean, healthy, and thriving. "Clean seas are essential to sustain our ecosystems and support the generations to come," pointed out Villar. Meanwhile, the senator said we should rethink pursuing reclamation projects which reduce our bodies of water. She said it destroys our marine ecosystems at marine life. This annual clean-up observed during the third Saturday of September is an important move towards environmental protection. The ICC, the senator said, represents the world's largest volunteer effort for ocean health. "Volunteers from around the globe gather on beaches, coasts, rivers, other waterways, and dive sites to remove trash and document the volume and type of trash collected. The data gathered plays a critical role in shaping waste management policies, improving product packaging, and enhancing environmental awareness in our communities," stated Villar. VIllar, tinukoy ang 'blue economy' sa selebrasyon ng International Clean up KAILANGANG manatiling "blue" ang blue, giit ni Senate committee on environment and natural resouces chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. Sa pagdiriwang ng International Coastal Clean-Up (ICC) 2024 sa Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) noong Sabado, Sept. 21, inihayag ni Villar na napili ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ang temang "Clean Seas Blue Economy." Aniya, tinukoy niya ang blue economy na sustainable na paggamit ng ocean resources sa economic growth, improved livelihoods at trabaho habang pinapanatili ang kalusugan ng marine ecosystems. "We should preserve its vitality as it is essential to the health of our environment and communities," ayon kay Villar. "We are fortunate to have our ICC here in Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park, a place where we can immerse ourselves in nature while participating in the clean-up," sabi pa niya. Sinabi ni Villar na ang wetland park ay protected area sa ilalim ng Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018 na kanyang isinulong sa Senado. "This law ensures that the LPPWP is preserved and taken cared of due to its vital physical and biological significance to our environment." Tema ng ICC sa taong ito ang "#SeaTheChange." Hinimok ni Villar na kumilos at maging instrumento ng pagbabago kung nais nating makita ang malinis, malusog at maunlad na karagatan. "Clean seas are essential to sustain our ecosystems and support the generations to come," ani Villar. Samantala, sinabi ng senador na muling pag-isipan ang pagsusulong sa reclamation projects na nakakabawas sa ating karagatan dahil sa mga lupang itinatabon sa tubig nito. Aniya, nasisira rin nito ang ating marine ecosystems at marine life. Mahalagang aksyon sa pangangalaga sa kalikasan an taunang paglilinis tuwing ikatlong Sabado ng Setyembre. Ang ICC ang pinakamalaking volunteer effort para sa ocean health. sa buong mundo. "Volunteers from around the globe gather on beaches, coasts, rivers, other waterways, and dive sites to remove trash and document the volume and type of trash collected. The data gathered plays a critical role in shaping waste management policies, improving product packaging, and enhancing environmental awareness in our communities," pahayag ni Villar.

