Dr. Twanna Carter (Photo by Renee Wilhite) Workshop: Breaking the Cycle: Coping with Sabotaging Bosses

Interactive Workshop Empowers Professional Women to Overcome Toxic Leadership and Take Control of Their Careers

I am a powerful and resilient force, rising above challenges and oppression I may face.” — Dr. Twanna Carter, from Melaninated Magic

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional women struggling with workplace toxicity are invited to attend the highly anticipated interactive workshop, Breaking the Cycle: Coping with Sabotaging Bosses. This transformative workshop offers participants actionable strategies to overcome career challenges stemming from difficult and sabotaging leadership.The free virtual workshop, taking place on Wednesday, October 2nd, is specifically designed for women feeling trapped in unsupportive or toxic work environments. Whether it’s micromanagement, gaslighting, or constant undermining of work efforts, this event provides tools and techniques to help participants reclaim their professional power.Key Highlights of the Workshop:***Identify and Understand Sabotaging Behaviors: Learn how to recognize the signs of a toxic boss and understand the impact it has on your mental well-being and career growth.***Practical Coping Strategies: Gain actionable advice on how to effectively manage difficult workplace relationships, including navigating conflicts with superiors who actively hinder your success.***Rebuild Your Confidence: Walk away with renewed confidence in your professional abilities, even when faced with undermining leadership.***Take Control of Your Career Path: Discover how to align your professional journey with your personal goals, turning workplace challenges into stepping stones toward a thriving career.***The Breaking the Cycle: Coping with Sabotaging Bosses workshop will be hosted online through Eventbrite, allowing busy professionals to attend from the comfort of their home or office.Who Should Attend?This workshop is designed for professional women across industries who feel unsupported, trapped, or actively sabotaged by their boss. It’s ideal for those ready to take control of their careers, break free from toxicity, and develop practical strategies to navigate workplace challenges.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024Time: 11:00 AM EDTLocation: Online (Eventbrite)Registration: Register Eventbrite today!Frequently Asked Questions:1. Is registration required to attend the workshop?Yes, registration is required to secure your spot in the workshop. By registering, you'll receive important details, access to the workshop recording, available for 72 hours after the event. Don't miss out—register today!2. What if I can't attend live?A recording of the workshop will be made available for 72 hours post-event to all registered participants.3. What will I gain from attending?You’ll learn practical tools to deal with a sabotaging boss, rebuild your confidence, and take actionable steps to align your professional goals despite workplace challenges.This is a unique opportunity for women to equip themselves with the knowledge and strategies to handle toxic work situations, shift the power dynamics in their favor, and move forward in their careers with confidence.About the Organizer:This workshop is led by an expert in career coaching and workplace dynamics, Dr. Twanna Carter, ICF PCC, who has dedicated her career to helping women overcome career obstacles and thrive in their professional environments. With over 20 years of experience, she empowers women to reclaim their confidence, navigate difficult work environments, and achieve work-life balance without compromising their career goals.Dr. Twanna is also the author of the affirmations journal, Melaninated Magic: 180 Affirmations to Nurture Your Soul and Unleash Your Black Girl Joy, where she shares empowering affirmations and strategies for personal growth and resilience.

