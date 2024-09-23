Weaver Films Celebrates Milestone with First-Ever Giveaway for Ultimate Wedding Package

Brian Weaver with Weaver Films. Photo by Kayleigh Ross Photography.

Weaver Films, a Central Arkansas-based videography company, celebrated its rebranding by hosting a giveaway for its $4,000 Ultimate Wedding Package.

I'm so grateful for the support we've received. This giveaway was a way to give back and celebrate the rebranding of Weaver Films.” — Brian Weaver

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weaver Films, a leading wedding and event videography company, recently hosted its first-ever giveaway to celebrate its rebranding and new company name. With over 80,000 views on Instagram, the giveaway attracted tremendous attention from couples across Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The winner, Easton Freeman, and his bride-to-be, Carly Melder, will receive Weaver Films' coveted Ultimate Wedding Package for their January 18, 2025, wedding at The Grandeur House.

The giveaway prize, valued at $4,000, includes:

- 8 hours of wedding coverage

- 1 videographer

- Drone footage

- 4-7 minute wedding film

- Audio overlay

- Ceremony video

- Social media teaser film

- All raw footage

Founder Brian Weaver, a seasoned filmmaker with a passion for storytelling, hosted the announcement via Instagram Live. Dozens of attendees tuned in to witness the excitement as the winner was revealed. The giveaway not only marked a milestone for Weaver Films but also reinforced the company's commitment to its clients and the wedding industry. "I'm so grateful for the support we've received. This giveaway was a way to give back and celebrate the rebranding of Weaver Films,” said Brian Weaver.



Due to the overwhelming success of this giveaway and his passion for helping people, Brian Weaver has announced that he is considering hosting another giveaway in the future. Engaged couples are encouraged to stay tuned and follow @weaverfilms on Instagram for updates on upcoming giveaways and exciting opportunities to win a dream wedding package. This is a unique chance for couples to capture their special day with Weaver Films' renowned storytelling and cinematic style.

About Weaver Films:

Weaver Films, formerly known as KB Studios, is the brainchild of seasoned filmmaker Brian Weaver based in central Arkansas. With a passion for capturing timeless memories and storytelling through the art of filmmaking, Weaver Films has become a celebrated name in the industry. Committed to delivering exceptional quality and creativity, the studio prides itself on producing captivating narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. Follow @weaverfilms on Instagram to stay up-to-date.

About Brian Weaver:

Brian Weaver is a versatile artist driven by a passion for crafting unforgettable narratives through videography and music. With a background in video production, music composition, and a specialization in Information Technology, he founded KB Studios in 2017, now transitioned to Weaver Films. Brian's mission is to create timeless memories, serving over a hundred wedding couples and expanding into corporate and fundraiser videography. His artistic journey began as a percussionist and traveling performer before evolving into a successful videographer, showcasing his dedication to excellence in visual and audible storytelling.

